Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Flick feeling at home with Barcelona and excited about special Bayern game

Flick feeling at home with Barcelona and excited about special Bayern game

Flick looks on as Barcelona face Valencia
Flick looks on as Barcelona face ValenciaReuters/Pablo Morano
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (59) said welcoming his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday will be special but that he is feeling right at home after an outstanding start with the Catalan giants.

Flick, who had great success at Bayern, winning the Champions League as part of a treble in 2020 before taking on the Germany job the following year, has led Barca to the top of LaLiga with nine wins from 10 games.

Despite losing their European opener at Monaco, Barcelona bounced back with a commanding 5-0 win against Young Boys.

Flick wants his side to get a statement win against Bayern to boost their confidence before they travel to the capital to face old rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico on Saturday.

"Bayern is something special in my life, it's an excellent club and I have many acquaintances and relationships with players and managers. It was a great time, that's my memory. But now there is a new chapter, I am delighted here and very happy," Flick told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I have a very good feeling for being here. The fans support us with so much passion and it forces you to give your all. That's how we're going to continue, we want to be well prepared. I can get to know Bayern a little better but it will be a difficult game."

Flick, who was Bayern's manager when they humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals four years ago, dodged questions about that game and said the players should channel their energy in the present.

"The past is in the past and what we should focus on is the here and now. What happened in the past we cannot change, but we can change what happens tomorrow. I want us to be well prepared and give our best. We want to beat Bayern," Flick said.

"It is important that we work hard and achieve what we are looking for. The fans can rely on us to give our all.

"We don't always perform at 100% and that's why we're trying to improve for the next game. It will be important to put pressure on our opponents. We will try to make as few mistakes as possible," the German coach added.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichBarcelona
Related Articles
European Highlights: Barca and Bayern facing off, Mourinho and Manchester United reuniting
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
EXCLUSIVE: Oddo talks nearly joining Barcelona and Serie A experience
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Monaco get Champions League round three underway
Jean-Louis Gasset named new Montpellier manager at the age of 70
Roma legend Totti claims Serie A teams have made contact about playing return
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Icardi shine while pressure ramps up on Mourinho
Griezmann has given France all his talent, says Atletico Madrid coach Simeone
Recovering De Bruyne won't be rushed back, says City manager Guardiola
O'Neil risks FA action after referee complaints in Wolves defeat to City
Arsenal make Saliba appeal decision ahead of crucial Liverpool clash
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings