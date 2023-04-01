Foden on song as Man City beat RB Leipzig on the road in Europe

Foden on song as Man City beat RB Leipzig on the road in Europe
Foden vies for the ball in Leipzig
Foden vies for the ball in Leipzig
AFP
Manchester City secured a hard-fought 3-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over RB Leipzig, extending the Cityzen’s impressive record against German opposition to just one defeat in their last 22 matches (W17, D4).

Having fallen to a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Man City in last season’s group stage, the hosts knew a positive start was needed at the Red Bull Arena.

That proved to be a difficult task, however, as the Cityzens dominated possession in the early stages, with Bernardo Silva spurning a glorious opportunity to give the visitors the lead.

Undeterred, Guardiola’s men continued to probe for an opener, and their persistence was duly rewarded in the 25th minute, as Phil Foden finished confidently from Rico Lewis’ intelligent cut-back.

Armed with all the momentum, City showed no signs of taking their foot off the gas as the first half progressed, but Erling Haaland could only fire his angled strike narrowly wide of the far post.

The one-way traffic continued with HT approaching, however, Haaland saw another effort superbly thwarted by Janis Blaswich in the Leipzig goal, as the hosts’ rearguard held firm to keep the deficit to just a single goal at the interval.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Determined to gain a foothold in the contest, the Red Bulls emerged after the restart with a renewed focus, and Marco Rose’s men were level within three minutes.

Yussuf Poulsen showed brilliant awareness to release Loïs Openda through on goal, and the Belgium international shrugged off the challenge of Manuel Akanji before finishing coolly beyond Ederson.

Stunned by the hosts’ blistering start to the second period, City gradually regained control of proceedings, as Haaland directed a close-range effort narrowly over the bar and Foden fired a powerful free-kick against the woodwork.

With time ticking into the final 10 minutes, the visitors finally struck the decisive blow through substitute Julian Álvarez, who curled a sublime effort into the top corner to break Leipzig’s resistance.

That piece of individual brilliance set up a fascinating finale, and Jeremy Doku added late gloss to the scoreline with a well-taken goal on the break to secure all three points for the visitors, extending their remarkable record in the UCL group stages to just two defeats in their last 31 matches (W23, D6).

As for Leipzig, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against VfL Bochum at the weekend after a first defeat in nine matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

Player ratings from the match
Flashscore

Get all of our statistics from this match here.

Bukari double earns Zvezda point against Young Boys

Osman Bukari’s stunning late strike broke BSC Young Boys’ hearts as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Crvena Zvezda in the UEFA Champions League, preventing the Swiss side from picking up what would have been a famous win.

Read the full report now.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueRB LeipzigManchester CityCrvena zvezdaYoung Boys
Football
Centenary World Cup will be unrecognisable from Uruguay's 1930 inaugural tournament
Celtic suffer last-minute heartbreak after Pedro nets Lazio winner
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash
Ferran Torres earns Barcelona tight victory at Porto to top Group H
AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund play out goalless draw to toughen task in group of death
Happy Rui Vitoria rejects offers to stay as Egypt boss
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO
Morocco finally succeed in sixth attempt to host the World Cup
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
