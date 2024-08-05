Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

The draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with 10 ties being drawn in the champions path as four ties were drawn in the league path.
With ties still to played in the third qualifying round, there is still a lot of football to be played before there is a final list of fixtures in the play-off round.
Only one confirmed fixture was drawn with Young Boys of Switzerland taking on Turkish champions Galatasaray over two legs at the backend of the month.
The Swiss side are also last season's league champions, but they have started the new season badly, winless in four games and bottom of the Super League.
Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb could face Qarabag or Ludogorets, whilst Red Star Belgrade face the tricky prospect of Bodo/Glimt or Polish champions Jagiellonia.
Find both the Europa League and Conference League draws in full below.
Champions path full draw
Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag or Ludogorets
Midtjylland or Ferencvaros vs Slovan Bratislava or APOEL
Jagiellonia or Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade
Malmo or PAOK vs Sparta Prague or FCSB
League path full draw
Lille or Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague or Royale Union SG
Dynamo Kyiv or Rangers vs RB Salzburg or Twente
The first leg of the play-off round will take place on August 20th and 21st with the second legs being played a week later.
Teams that do not progress past the third qualifying round, where the first legs will be placed this week, will drop into the Europa League play-off round, which will be scheduled in the same week of the respective round as the Champions League.
Europa League play-off draw
Group One
Dinamo Minsk or Lincoln Red Imps vs Anderlecht
Loser of Jagiellonia or Bodo/Glimt vs Panathinaikos or Ajax
Loser of Qarabag or Ludogorets vs Petrocub or The New Saints
Partizan or Lugano vs Besiktas
Group Two
LASK vs loser of Sparta Prague or FCSB
UE Santa Coloma or RFS vs loser of Slovan Bratislava or APOEL
FK Panevezys or Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Backa Topola
Loser of Malmo or PAOK vs Celje or Shamrock Rovers
Group Three
Loser of Midtjylland or Ferencvaros vs KI Klaksvik or Borac Banja Luka
Molde or Cercle Brugge vs Rijeka or Elfsborg
Braga or Servette vs Trabzonspor or Rapid Vienna
Kryvbas or Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts
The Europa League play-off first leg ties will take place on Thursday, August 22nd with the second leg taking place a week later.
Conference League play-off draw
Champions path draw
Loser of Dinamo Minsk or Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Ballkani vs Larne
Ordabasy or Pyunik Yerevan vs loser of Celje or Shamrock Rovers
Vikingur Reykjavik or Flora vs loser of UE Santa Colome or RFS
Loser of Panevezys or Maccabi Tev Aviv vs loser of Petrocub vs The New Saints
Loser of KI Klaksvik or Borac Banja Luka vs HJK Helsinki or Decic
Main path draw
Group One
Omonia or Fehervar vs Osijek or Zira
St Gallen or Slask Wroclaw vs loser of Trabzonspor or Rapid Vienna
Lens vs loser of Panathinaikos or Ajax
Hacken or Paide vs Heidenheim
Copenhagen or Banik Ostrava vs Kilmarnock or Tromso
Group Two
FC Zurich or Vitoria Guimaraes vs Botev Plovdiv or Zrinjski Mostar
St Mirren or Brann vs Hunedoara or Astana
Brondby or Legia Warsaw vs Auda or Drita
Loser of Rijeka or Elfsborg vs Olimpija Ljubljana or Sheriff Tiraspol
Fiorentina vs Ararat-Armenia or Puskas Academy
Group Three
Ilves Tampere or Djurgarden vs Maribor or Vojvodina
Spartak Trnava or Wisla Krakow vs loser of Molde or Cercle Brugge
Mlada Boleslav or Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Paks or Mornar
St Patrick's or Sabah vs Iberia 1999 or Istanbul Basaksehir
Chelsea vs loser of Braga or Servette
The Conference League play-off first leg ties will take place on Thursday, August 22nd with the second leg taking place a week later.