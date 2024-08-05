Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

The 2024/25 Champions League final will be held in Munich

The Champions League play-off round will see Galatasaray travel to Switzerland for a place in the main league phase, whilst Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce could head to the Czech capital to face Slavia Prague if both sides progress through the third qualifying round.

The draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with 10 ties being drawn in the champions path as four ties were drawn in the league path.

With ties still to played in the third qualifying round, there is still a lot of football to be played before there is a final list of fixtures in the play-off round.

Only one confirmed fixture was drawn with Young Boys of Switzerland taking on Turkish champions Galatasaray over two legs at the backend of the month.

The Swiss side are also last season's league champions, but they have started the new season badly, winless in four games and bottom of the Super League.

Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb could face Qarabag or Ludogorets, whilst Red Star Belgrade face the tricky prospect of Bodo/Glimt or Polish champions Jagiellonia.

Find both the Europa League and Conference League draws in full below.

Champions path full draw

Young Boys vs Galatasaray

Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag or Ludogorets

Midtjylland or Ferencvaros vs Slovan Bratislava or APOEL

Jagiellonia or Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade

Malmo or PAOK vs Sparta Prague or FCSB

League path full draw

Lille or Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague or Royale Union SG

Dynamo Kyiv or Rangers vs RB Salzburg or Twente

The first leg of the play-off round will take place on August 20th and 21st with the second legs being played a week later.

Teams that do not progress past the third qualifying round, where the first legs will be placed this week, will drop into the Europa League play-off round, which will be scheduled in the same week of the respective round as the Champions League.

Europa League play-off draw

Group One

Dinamo Minsk or Lincoln Red Imps vs Anderlecht

Loser of Jagiellonia or Bodo/Glimt vs Panathinaikos or Ajax

Loser of Qarabag or Ludogorets vs Petrocub or The New Saints

Partizan or Lugano vs Besiktas

Group Two

LASK vs loser of Sparta Prague or FCSB

UE Santa Coloma or RFS vs loser of Slovan Bratislava or APOEL

FK Panevezys or Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Backa Topola

Loser of Malmo or PAOK vs Celje or Shamrock Rovers

Group Three

Loser of Midtjylland or Ferencvaros vs KI Klaksvik or Borac Banja Luka

Molde or Cercle Brugge vs Rijeka or Elfsborg

Braga or Servette vs Trabzonspor or Rapid Vienna

Kryvbas or Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts

The Europa League play-off first leg ties will take place on Thursday, August 22nd with the second leg taking place a week later.

Conference League play-off draw

Champions path draw

Loser of Dinamo Minsk or Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Ballkani vs Larne

Ordabasy or Pyunik Yerevan vs loser of Celje or Shamrock Rovers

Vikingur Reykjavik or Flora vs loser of UE Santa Colome or RFS

Loser of Panevezys or Maccabi Tev Aviv vs loser of Petrocub vs The New Saints

Loser of KI Klaksvik or Borac Banja Luka vs HJK Helsinki or Decic

Main path draw

Group One

Omonia or Fehervar vs Osijek or Zira

St Gallen or Slask Wroclaw vs loser of Trabzonspor or Rapid Vienna

Lens vs loser of Panathinaikos or Ajax

Hacken or Paide vs Heidenheim

Copenhagen or Banik Ostrava vs Kilmarnock or Tromso

Group Two

FC Zurich or Vitoria Guimaraes vs Botev Plovdiv or Zrinjski Mostar

St Mirren or Brann vs Hunedoara or Astana

Brondby or Legia Warsaw vs Auda or Drita

Loser of Rijeka or Elfsborg vs Olimpija Ljubljana or Sheriff Tiraspol

Fiorentina vs Ararat-Armenia or Puskas Academy

Group Three

Ilves Tampere or Djurgarden vs Maribor or Vojvodina

Spartak Trnava or Wisla Krakow vs loser of Molde or Cercle Brugge

Mlada Boleslav or Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Paks or Mornar

St Patrick's or Sabah vs Iberia 1999 or Istanbul Basaksehir

Chelsea vs loser of Braga or Servette

The Conference League play-off first leg ties will take place on Thursday, August 22nd with the second leg taking place a week later.