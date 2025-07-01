Man City and Man Utd cleared to play in Europe alongside sister clubs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Man City and Man Utd cleared to play in Europe alongside sister clubs

Man City and Man Utd cleared to play in Europe alongside sister clubs

City Football Group owns Man City and Girona
City Football Group owns Man City and GironaReuters
Manchester City and Manchester United will be allowed to play in the Champions League and Europa League along with their sister clubs Girona and Nice, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber said on Friday.

The European soccer body said the sister clubs' investors had implemented changes to avoid any conflict with UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, including transferring their shares of Girona and Nice to an independent trustee under the CFCB First Chamber's supervision until July 1, 2025.

City Football Group, which owns City and Girona, and INEOS Sport, which controls the football operations of United and Nice, demonstrated to the CFCB that no one was simultaneously involved with administering more than one club, or had control or decisive influence over more than one club, UEFA said.

The clubs would also not transfer players to each other until September 2025.

"The significant changes made to the ownership, governance, and financial support of the concerned clubs, substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club," UEFA said in the statement.

"The CFCB First Chamber will continue to monitor the above-mentioned situations to ensure that the multi-club ownership rule continues to be complied with during the 2024/25 season."

City won the Premier League and Girona finished third in LaLiga to qualify for the Champions League, while United won the FA Cup and Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 to reach the Europa League.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueManchester CityManchester UnitedGironaNice
Related Articles
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dani Olmo fires Spain into second-half lead against Germany
Updated
Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Updated
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey
UEFA bans Turkey's Demiral for two games as England's Bellingham gets fined
Updated
Belgium’s most capped international Vertonghen retires
Arne Slot unfazed by pressure of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad
President Erdogan says wolf gesture row prompted him to attend Turkey quarter-final
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
Tearful Andy Murray suffers losing start to Wimbledon farewell
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings