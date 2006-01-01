New boy Savinho vows to make 'history' with Manchester City

Savinho the new Manchester City signing is introduced to supporters at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's new Brazilian forward Savinho (20) has promised to make history with the Premier League champions.

Savinho was signed from Troyes for £30 million on a five-year contract in July after his starring role on loan at Girona last season.

The 20-year-old helped the Spanish side qualify for the Champions League, but has even bigger targets in mind in his time in Manchester.

"I'm really happy and honoured to be here. I can't wait to put the shirt on, get on the pitch and show you what I can do," he said.

"I can see myself as part of this group and I will play my best football for Manchester City.

"What I want is to work really hard with the coaches and my team-mates so I can develop.

"I was delighted to qualify for the Champions League with Girona. Now the focus is on Manchester City."

Pep Guardiola's side have won six of the last seven Premier League titles, including the four.

If there were any doubts about City's hunger after so much success, Savinho has pledged to provide the fuel to inspire their bid for a second Champions League crown.

"It's a new page in history and I'm delighted to play in the Champions League with Manchester City. I want to drive on from what I achieved with Girona last season," he said.

Savinho idolised former City winger Riyad Mahrez as a youngster and has chosen to take the Algerian's number 26 shirt at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, won 10 major honours including the Premier League and Champions League with City.

"Mahrez was a role model for me ever since I watched him as a child. Yes, there are similarities to our games," he said.

"He's written history here but Mahrez is Mahrez, Savinho is Savinho. Now it's my turn to make my history here."