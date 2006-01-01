Advertisement
  4. Ten Hag says he prefers short contracts, feels aligned with Man Utd management

Ten Hag lifted to the air
Ten Hag lifted to the airReuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prefers the contract extension till 2026 he received last month to longer-term deals, the Dutchman told The Guardian newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

There had been speculation he would be sacked after United ended eighth last season, their lowest ever finish in the Premier League. A shock victory over champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final, however, earned the 54-year-old Ten Hag a lifeline.

His contract, set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, was extended for another year by United's new management led by British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe after they looked at potential replacements but retained Ten Hag.

Ten Hag told The Guardian he did not need the financial security that comes with a longer-term contract.

"No, I wanted this," the former Ajax manager said in Los Angeles during United's pre-season tour. "So I think two years in football is already a long time and in two years we will see what we have built on top of what we have achieved now.

"I have enough security in my life and in my career and I have enough belief that I know when I have a team I will achieve success."

The Dutchman said he felt positive and aligned with the management and wanted to collaborate with them to bring success to the club.

"We have good people. With highly competent people, they will contribute to more success and I don’t think negative," Ten Hag said. "I feel that we built something and that the people who are around me are in the same boat."

United play Manchester City in the Community Shield on the 10th of August before starting their Premier League campaign at home against Fulham on the 16th of August.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester City
