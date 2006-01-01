Manchester City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes

Brazil winger Savinho (20) has joined Manchester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Savinho was on loan from French club Troyes at Spanish club Girona last season, scoring nine goals in 37 LaLiga appearances.

"I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City... everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now," he said in a statement.

"I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more."

Savinho has played seven times for Brazil and scored his first international goal last month against Paraguay in the Copa America.

City, who have won the last four Premier League titles, begin their defence of the trophy at Chelsea on August 18th.