Ipswich Town sign young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ipswich Town sign young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City

Ipswich Town sign young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City

Delap spent the last season on loan at English Championship side Hull City
Delap spent the last season on loan at English Championship side Hull CityReuters
Ipswich Town have signed forward Liam Delap (21) from Manchester City on a five-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

Delap spent the last season on loan at English Championship side Hull City, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances.

Neither Ipswich nor City disclosed the financial details of the signing, but British media reported that the deal was worth about 15 million pounds plus add-ons.

Delap, who is the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory Delap, has represented England at various youth levels and becomes Ipswich's fourth signing of the transfer window. He has also had loan spells at Stoke and Preston North End.

"He is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come," manager Kieran McKenna said in a statement, praising his "outstanding physical and technical attributes."

"He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here," McKenna added.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballPremier LeagueDelap LiamIpswichManchester City
Related Articles
Ipswich sign defender Jacob Greaves from Hull on five-year deal
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England get ready to lock horns in Berlin decider
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Updated
Canada & Uruguay criticise Copa América organisers ahead of third-place clash
Birthday boy Lamine Yamal stakes claim as best player of EURO 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva says experience allows him to 'thrive under pressure'
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has 'no interest' in vacant USA job
Harry Kane out to crown England legacy with EURO 2024 glory against Spain
From academy to Black Forest, Luis de la Fuente has long planned Spanish success
Jesse Marsch says Canada treated like second-class citizens at Copa América
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings