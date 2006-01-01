Ipswich sign defender Jacob Greaves from Hull on five-year deal

Ipswich sign defender Jacob Greaves from Hull on five-year deal

Greaves (L) signed for 18 million pounds
Greaves (L) signed for 18 million poundsReuters
Newly-promoted Ipswich Town have signed defender Jacob Greaves (23) from Championship side Hull City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Ipswich did not disclose the fee they paid for the player, but British media reported the deal was worth around 18 million pounds ($23.37 million).

"As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line. Now that it's done I am really happy," Greaves told TownTV.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to step up to the Premier League and I cannot wait to get started."

Greaves came through the youth ranks of Hull before he made his first senior team debut in the EFL Trophy game in September 2020 against the under-21 team of Leicester City.

The defender was named in the Championship Team of the Season for 2023/24 and picked up Hull's Player of the Year award after they finished seventh in the standings.

