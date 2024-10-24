Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Hansi Flick says Barca's triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of Clasico

Hansi Flick says Barca's triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of Clasico

Reuters
Barcelona ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern
Barcelona ended a near decade-long winless run against BayernREUTERS / Albert Gea
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (59) said their commanding 4-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday was a massive confidence boost ahead of a highly anticipated LaLiga Clasico at bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

Former Bayern boss Flick said he was delighted to have helped Barca end a near decade-long winless run against the German side in their biggest test of the season so far and that his team was ready to travel to the Spanish capital and face Real.

"It's unbelievable this win. Bayern are a wonderful team, with fantastic players who know how to play very well, you want to see them play. And of course, if you win this kind of game you have to celebrate. This win gives us the confidence to believe in our quality for the game coming up on Saturday," Flick told reporters.

"With the level our team has been showing you can achieve great things. We played with a lot of courage and that's why I'm very happy. The team wants to learn and we will learn from the things we didn't do as well.

"We have one day less than Real Madrid to prepare for the Clasico but all the players want to play this game. We will prepare well and be ready."

After six consecutive losses in which they were outscored 22 goals to four by Bayern, including a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals four years ago, Barcelona got their revenge with a great attacking performance.

Their rip-roaring display was led by their Brazilian captain Raphinha, who scored a hat-trick.

Flick praised his forward not only for another outstanding performance but also for his leadership.

"(Raphinha) is a good example of how a player can impact how a team can function," Flick said.

"He always has a good attitude in training and in matches. He's very important for us, also because of the counter-attacking pressure he puts on. And also because of the way he prepares to score. He has a good dynamic on the ball and he played an extraordinary game.

"His offensive and defensive dynamics, and his good technique, is something special. I've never had a player like him and he helps us a lot."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBarcelonaBayern MunichReal Madrid
Related Articles
Champions League review: Vini Jr. shines under UCL lights as Barcelona thrash Bayern
Vincent Kompany laments missed chances in Champions League loss at Barcelona
Brilliant Barcelona hammer Bayern as Raphinha nets stunning hat-trick
Show more
Football
Boca president Riquelme intervenes to stop fans from fighting during Gimnasia clash
Benfica coach Bruno Lage urges players to forget Feyenoord defeat
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have sights set on MLS Cup playoff triumph
EXCLUSIVE: Yakubu on his pride representing Nigeria and dealing with infamous World Cup miss
Arne Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool's stand-ins deliver at Leipzig
'Freak' Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City teammates 'speechless' after backheel
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Galatasaray fend off Elfsborg fightback to win Europa League cracker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings