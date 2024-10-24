Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Vincent Kompany laments missed chances in Champions League loss at Barcelona

Vincent Kompany laments missed chances in Champions League loss at Barcelona

Reuters
Bayern suffered a second consecutive defeat in the competition
Bayern suffered a second consecutive defeat in the competitionREUTERS / Albert Gea
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany (38) said his team paid the price for missed opportunities when they suffered a 4-1 loss at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, their second consecutive defeat in the competition.

Kompany said his side had not been able to make the most of the chances they created after Harry Kane's volley cancelled out Raphinha's opener and instead left open the door for Barca to go ahead again and kill off the game with quick counter-attacks.

"I think maybe one very, very simple analysis I can make is when you have control of a game and you have so much possession in a place like today against a team like we played today, you have to use the opportunity to take the momentum away from the opposition team," Kompany told a press conference.

"The way it went in the start of the first half is what we thought we could achieve in this game. It was where it felt like we could edge this game. We felt like this could turn for us.

"But in key moments we got outdone and for that reason the result is fairly, fairly heavy. We played against a good team but we have the ambition to win these games so today we know we have to learn from this game so we are stronger going forward."

Bayern are 23rd in the Champions League standings on three points after three games.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichBarcelonaVincent Kompany
Related Articles
Brilliant Barcelona hammer Bayern as Raphinha nets stunning hat-trick
EXCLUSIVE: Hamann backs Bayern's Kane to break trophy curse under Kompany's guidance
Flick feeling at home with Barcelona and excited about special Bayern game
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have sights set on MLS Cup playoff triumph
Hansi Flick says Barca's triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of Clasico
EXCLUSIVE: Yakubu on his pride representing Nigeria and dealing with infamous World Cup miss
Arne Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool's stand-ins deliver at Leipzig
Champions League review: Vini Jr. shines under UCL lights as Barcelona thrash Bayern
'Freak' Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City teammates 'speechless' after backheel
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Inter break Young Boys hearts as Thuram nets late winner in Champions League
Erling Haaland scores twice with Manchester City strolling past Sparta Prague
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings