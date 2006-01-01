Luis Enrique certain PSG ready to create new stars ahead of Champions League campaign

Advertisement
PSG face Girona on Wednesday
PSG face Girona on WednesdayREUTERS / Johanna Geron
Paris Saint-Germain's young team may be less experienced than their previous sides but they are full of energy and primed for success as they begin their Champions League campaign without striker Kylian Mbappe for the first time in seven years.

After joining the club in 2017, Mbappe helped PSG reach the final in 2020 when they lost to Bayern Munich.

PSG are set to host Spain's Champions League debutants Girona on Wednesday boasting an impressive attack with the likes of Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and new signing Joao Neves, 19, who already has four assists in four league games.

"I have always wanted my players to be motivated for every game. I can use each of the six forwards we have," manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

"They are ready, and we're a versatile team and it's great to have all those options because the season is going to be long.

"We need to create our own stars. We need to adapt, convince the players of the way to play. I’m very motivated and I’m delighted to have the club's trust and I’m trying to repay them by delivering results. We have a clear project that was set out last season."

PSG captain Marquinhos added: "We always have the target of going deep into the competition. I think my teammates are the best in the world, even if there are no big names or stars, I am proud of my team."

Midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha have returned from injury, though goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out with a thigh injury and 25-year-old Russian Matvey Safonov could therefore be handed his first start.

Spaniard Luis Enrique added that he was pleased with the squad and it was too early to jump to conclusions about their lack of experience.

"I don't put any limits on my players. Experience is important but I see many experienced players making the same mistakes. It's difficult to calculate the percentage of experience needed," he added.

"I think we are selfish as coaches we always want the team to win. It will take a few months and we will see how the team evolves and develops."

Luis Enrique heaped praise on Girona coach Michel, who led his team to a third-place finish in LaLiga last season.

"I must acknowledge that no one expected to see them here. It is their first time but I watched all their games last season, they play great football," he said.

