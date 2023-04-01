Manchester United cannot afford brotherly love from Hojlund in Copenhagen reunion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Manchester United cannot afford brotherly love from Hojlund in Copenhagen reunion
Manchester United cannot afford brotherly love from Hojlund in Copenhagen reunion
Hojlund is still finding his feet at Man Utd
Hojlund is still finding his feet at Man Utd
AFP
Manchester United have no time for sentimentality from Rasmus Hojlund (20) as he faces his younger twin brothers and former club on Tuesday when FC Copenhagen visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils desperately need a win to keep their Champions League campaign alive on what is sure to be an emotional evening in the wake of Bobby Charlton's death.

Arguably the club's greatest-ever player, Charlton passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, with tributes planned to the man who scored 249 goals in 758 games for United.

Erik ten Hag's men need the highly-charged atmosphere to inspire them after losing their first two games of a Champions League group stage for the first time in the club's history.

Hojlund has been the one beacon of hope from defeats by Bayern Munich and Galatasaray as the Dane has scored three times in his first two Champions League appearances.

A £64 million ($78 million) move to United from Atalanta in August capped a meteoric rise for Hojlund, who Copenhagen sold for just £1.7 million to Sturm Graz in January last year.

His father criticised the lack of game time he was afforded by the Danish champions before leaving his homeland.

"He wasn't really given a chance," Anders Hojlund, himself a former professional player, told Danish media outlet Frihedsbrevet.

"He only spent six months in the first team... where he mainly had 10, 12 or 15 minutes where he was asked to run everywhere."

'Unique' talent

But there are still two members of the Hojlund family at Copenhagen as 18-year-old twins Emil and Oscar look to follow in their big brother's footsteps.

Midfielder Oscar is expected to be included in the visitors' squad at Old Trafford having already made his bow in the Champions League against Galatasaray.

Emil is more akin to his older sibling as a physical forward, but might have to wait for his opportunity to face Rasmus after featuring more regularly for the under-19s.

Despite arriving in Manchester as a precocious talent with "still a lot to learn" in his own words, United are reliant on Hojlund to help turn a troubled season around.

Only holding midfielder Casemiro has scored more than Hojlund's three goals this season as the rest of Ten Hag's forward line has misfired.

Marcus Rashford has netted just once and looks a shadow of the player that scored 30 times last season, putting more pressure on his new teammate.

Hojlund is also yet to score a Premier League goal but has shown flashes of the combination of strength and speed that lured United into splashing out on him rather than target a move for Harry Kane as their new number nine.

"What I see in Rasmus is completely unique," said Peter Moller, head of the Danish Football Federation.

"He has the dynamism and carefreeness of youth, he believes in himself.

"At the same time, he is humble, hard-working and a pleasant boy to be around."

Denmark have already seen his potential at international level with seven goals in eight Euro 2024 qualifiers.

United need him to be just as deadly against Danish opposition if an embarrassing early exit from the Champions League is to be avoided.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedFC Copenhagen
Related Articles
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for crowd trouble
Manchester United sink to new depths as season comes apart
Show more
Football
Serie A clubs approve DAZN and Sky bids for Italian TV rights
Greek Super League match abandoned after player hit by firework
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain
Updated
Manchester United legend Yorke believes Ten Hag needs to 'take responsibility'
Argentina's Gomez blames positive doping test on son's cough syrup
Pioli remains optimistic despite AC Milan's narrow defeat to Juventus
Boss Emery wants Villa to chase their dreams this season after West Ham rout
Locatelli strike earns Juventus vital victory against rival AC Milan
Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings