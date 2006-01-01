Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe (25) in their squad to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.

The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the LaLiga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday's 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker's brother Ethan plays.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.