Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Mbappe recently picked up a thigh injury
Mbappe recently picked up a thigh injuryGuillermo Martinez / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe (25) in their squad to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.

The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the LaLiga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday's 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker's brother Ethan plays.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueKylian MbappeLilleReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffers abductor injury
Real Madrid can cover Kylian Mbappe injury absence in derby, says Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Show more
Football
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
Germany women's captain Alexandra Popp announces international retirement
Neymar trains again with Saudi side Al Hilal after long injury lay-off
Erik ten Hag on brink of sack after fresh mauling for 'disgusting' Manchester United
Arsenal's Timber joins with Rodri in criticism of fixture congestion
Dembele reportedly dropped from PSG squad for Arsenal trip
Beerschot condemn fans who threw flares at Antwerp during Belgian league clash
Winners and Losers: Sensational St Pauli, disgraced Man United and Czech league sees red
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings