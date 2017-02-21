Monaco’s Ilenikhena breaks Mbappe’s Champions League record with goal against Barcelona

George Ilenikhena (18) eclipsed Kylian Mbappe’s Monaco Champions League record when he scored in his side's 2-1 win over Barcelona on Thursday.

With the score tied 1-1 at Stade Louis II, following Lamine Yamal's equalizer to Maghnes Akliouche's opener, the Nigerian teenager netted a 71st-minute winner, helping the Ligue 1 side defeat the 10-man Blaugrana.

Twelve minutes after replacing Breel Embolo, the youngster raced onto Vanderson's long ball before firing past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

In the process, he broke a club record set by the French international seven years ago while representing the Red and Whites, becoming their youngest scorer in the European club competition at 18 years and 34 days old.

Mbappe accomplished this feat at 18 years and 63 days on February 21st, 2017, during a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilenikhena also became the first player in the Champions League’s history to score against the same side in successive games but for different teams, having previously netted for Belgian topflight side Royal Antwerp in December 2023.

Born in Lagos, the forward moved to France at the age of three and began his football journey at the amateur club Anthony Football Evolution, progressing through all the youth levels before joining relegated Amiens for the 2021/22 season.

In his debut season, he netted 24 goals for the club's U17 team, attracting the attention of major French clubs, even at the age of 15.

Ilenikhena made his professional debut for Amiens on November 19th, 2022, in a dominant 10–0 home victory over Aiglon du Lamentin in the Coupe de France, coming on as a substitute for Jeremy Gelin.

On June 29th, 2023, he signed a four-year deal with Belgian Pro League champions Royal Antwerp for a reported fee of €6 million. Six months later, on December 13th, he scored his first Champions League goal in the 92nd minute against Barcelona.

He joined French topflight side Monaco on July 25th, 2024, for an undisclosed fee - becoming the sixth African in Adi Hutter’s squad after Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco), Lamine Camara (Senegal), Wilfried Singo (Cote d’Ivoire), Krepin Diata (Senegal), and Mohammed Salisu (Ghana).

Ilenikhena would be hoping to continue this form when Monaco host Le Havre in Sunday’s league game. The eight-time French side are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.