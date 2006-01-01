Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. UCL Team of the Week: Bayer and Bayern stars sparkle as Champions League kicks off

UCL Team of the Week: Bayer and Bayern stars sparkle as Champions League kicks off

Wirtz scored twice in Bayer's win over Feyenoord
Wirtz scored twice in Bayer's win over FeyenoordMarcel van Dorst / DeFodi Images / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / Flashscore
The first round of the revamped UEFA Champions League is over and that means it is time for our first UCL Team of the Week for the season. Bayern Munich and their players hogged the headlines with a resounding 9-2 victory while Bayer Levekusen's little wizard recorded the highest individual player rating.

As always, we've used Flashscore's in-house player rating system to pick our XI. Check out who made our UCL Team of the Week below:

The first UCL Team of the Week of the season
The first UCL Team of the Week of the seasonFlashscore

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) 7.8

26-year-old Swiss goalie Gregor Kobel is slowly but surely growing into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Away to Club Brugge, he kept a clean sheet and made five saves.

Defence

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 8.5

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich provided three assists during the 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The captain of the German national team is a dream for any coach as he can also run the show in central midfield.

Kimmich got an excellent assist
Kimmich got an excellent assistStats Perform / Midori Ikenouchi / Hasan Braticdpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) 8.0

Defending champions Real Madrid struggled in the opening game against Stuttgart, but nevertheless won 3-1 against Antonio Rudiger's former club. The 31-year-old central defender hurt his old team by making it 2-1 seven minutes before the end.

Liam Scales (Celtic) 8.6

Against Slovan Bratislava, central defender Liam Scales became the first Irishman in 13 years to find the net in the Champions League. Scales opened the scoring after 17 minutes at Celtic Park, where The Bhoys treated their fans to a 5-1 victory.

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen) 8.4

Alejandro Grimaldo is much more than just a simple full-back. He is a constant danger to the opposition and was responsible for Leverkusen's second goal during the 4-0 win against Feyenoord.

Midfield

Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus) 9.0

Argentine right-winger Nicolas Gonzalez gave PSV a torrid time during Juventus' 3-1 home win. He needed less than 70 minutes to put an end to all Eindhoven hopes with an assist and a goal.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 9.8

The man with the highest rating in the first round of play was Florian Wirtz. The 21-year-old German midfielder scored twice on his Champions League debut in Rotterdam and highlighted his excellent form at the start of this season.

Wirtz made the dream debut in the Champions League
Wirtz made the dream debut in the Champions LeagueStats Perform / Action Press / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 8.9

The fact that Jamal Musiala was not nominated for the Ballon d'Or cannot be explained by his current form. That this great player would not be among the 30 best players in the world can hardly be true. Musiala can score and assist and he did the latter twice against Dinamo Zagreb.

Attack

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 9.3

22-year-old Michael Olise is having a flying start in Munich, where competition is tough. Acquired from Crystal Palace, Olise scored twice against Dinamo Zagreb and seems to be preferred to Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel for the time being.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.4

Legendary English striker Harry Kane is on the hunt for his first trophy, scoring no fewer than nine (!) goals for club and country in a week. After his hat-trick at the weekend against Holstein Kiel, Kane scored another four against Dinamo Zagreb.

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) 9.7

This is set to be the year of Jamie Gittens' big breakthrough, with the 20-year-old winger already well on his way. Against Club Brugge, the Englishman had to start on the bench but in the 23 minutes he was on the pitch, he decided the game. Gittens scored the opening goal eight minutes after his entrance and doubled the score 10 minutes later, giving Dortmund victory almost single-handedly.

Gittens changed the game
Gittens changed the gameStatsPerform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Joris Verwijst
Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueAntonio RudigerLiam ScalesJamie GittensNicolas GonzalezHarry KaneMichael OliseJoshua KimmichGregor KobelJamal MusialaAlejandro GrimaldoFlorian WirtzFeatures
Related Articles
Florian Wirtz delivers on 'very special' Champions League debut
Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing
UEFA boos, Oasis kits & a stubborn Inter: Manchester City endure mixed European return
Show more
Football
Leverkusen keen to carry momentum into Wolfsburg clash, says Alonso
Winning is more important than playing well, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti
Monaco’s Ilenikhena breaks Mbappe’s Champions League record with goal against Barcelona
Alexander Isak doubtful for Fulham clash as Sandro Tonali pushes for Newcastle start
Fantasy Premier League: Avoid City and Arsenal players ahead of title clash
Alisson doubtful for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth due to muscle injury
Bayern Munich coach Kompany delighted with summer signing Olise's progress
Atalanta coach Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 club Nantes
Most Read
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings