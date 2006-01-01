UCL Team of the Week: Bayer and Bayern stars sparkle as Champions League kicks off

The first round of the revamped UEFA Champions League is over and that means it is time for our first UCL Team of the Week for the season. Bayern Munich and their players hogged the headlines with a resounding 9-2 victory while Bayer Levekusen's little wizard recorded the highest individual player rating.

As always, we've used Flashscore's in-house player rating system to pick our XI. Check out who made our UCL Team of the Week below:

The first UCL Team of the Week of the season Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) 7.8

26-year-old Swiss goalie Gregor Kobel is slowly but surely growing into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Away to Club Brugge, he kept a clean sheet and made five saves.

Defence

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 8.5

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich provided three assists during the 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The captain of the German national team is a dream for any coach as he can also run the show in central midfield.

Kimmich got an excellent assist Stats Perform / Midori Ikenouchi / Hasan Braticdpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) 8.0

Defending champions Real Madrid struggled in the opening game against Stuttgart, but nevertheless won 3-1 against Antonio Rudiger's former club. The 31-year-old central defender hurt his old team by making it 2-1 seven minutes before the end.

Liam Scales (Celtic) 8.6

Against Slovan Bratislava, central defender Liam Scales became the first Irishman in 13 years to find the net in the Champions League. Scales opened the scoring after 17 minutes at Celtic Park, where The Bhoys treated their fans to a 5-1 victory.

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen) 8.4

Alejandro Grimaldo is much more than just a simple full-back. He is a constant danger to the opposition and was responsible for Leverkusen's second goal during the 4-0 win against Feyenoord.

Midfield

Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus) 9.0

Argentine right-winger Nicolas Gonzalez gave PSV a torrid time during Juventus' 3-1 home win. He needed less than 70 minutes to put an end to all Eindhoven hopes with an assist and a goal.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 9.8

The man with the highest rating in the first round of play was Florian Wirtz. The 21-year-old German midfielder scored twice on his Champions League debut in Rotterdam and highlighted his excellent form at the start of this season.

Wirtz made the dream debut in the Champions League Stats Perform / Action Press / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 8.9

The fact that Jamal Musiala was not nominated for the Ballon d'Or cannot be explained by his current form. That this great player would not be among the 30 best players in the world can hardly be true. Musiala can score and assist and he did the latter twice against Dinamo Zagreb.

Attack

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 9.3

22-year-old Michael Olise is having a flying start in Munich, where competition is tough. Acquired from Crystal Palace, Olise scored twice against Dinamo Zagreb and seems to be preferred to Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel for the time being.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.4

Legendary English striker Harry Kane is on the hunt for his first trophy, scoring no fewer than nine (!) goals for club and country in a week. After his hat-trick at the weekend against Holstein Kiel, Kane scored another four against Dinamo Zagreb.

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) 9.7

This is set to be the year of Jamie Gittens' big breakthrough, with the 20-year-old winger already well on his way. Against Club Brugge, the Englishman had to start on the bench but in the 23 minutes he was on the pitch, he decided the game. Gittens scored the opening goal eight minutes after his entrance and doubled the score 10 minutes later, giving Dortmund victory almost single-handedly.