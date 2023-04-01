Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct

Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (34) on Monday doubled down on his criticism of players moving to Saudi Arabia, due to the human rights situation in the country.

Kroos was booed and whistled as Real won the Spanish Super Cup tournament in January, which was held in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in Leipzig ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg, Kroos was asked what he thought about the response of the Saudi fans.

"For me, it was a confirmation that I said everything right in the interviews," the Germany international said on Monday.

In the summer of 2023, Kroos told Sports Illustrated that the human rights situation in the country was "the one thing that would stop me from making such a change".

"People say they play ambitious football there, but it's all about the money".

"It's a decision for the money and against football, and from there things start to get difficult for the football we know and love."

Several big-name players moved to the Saudi league in the summer, including Kroos' former teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was criticised for moving to Saudi, has since returned, signing with Ajax in the winter window.