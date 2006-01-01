Advertisement
  4. UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe

The draws took place in Monaco last week
The draws took place in Monaco last weekReuters / Manon Cruz
There will be a limit on ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans in the three main European men's club competitions organised by UEFA, the European governing body said on Monday.

Beginning with the current season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be set at 60 euros ($66.40) for the Champions League, 40 euros for the Europa League, and 20 euros for the Conference League.

UEFA will further reduce ticket prices in the future as this season introduces a new tournament format featuring 36 teams in a single large league, resulting in more matches.

More to follow.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueConference LeagueEuropa League
