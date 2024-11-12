Barcelona blitz St Poelten by seven goals in Women's Champions League

Barcelona's Polish forward #17 Ewa Pajor (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammates

A five-goal blitz in the space of 12 minutes sent Barcelona on their way to a 7-0 romp over St Poelten in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday, while Arsenal downed Juventus.

Ewa Pajor, Francisca Nazareth, Aitana Bonmati, Keira Walsh and Claudia Pina all scored between the 32nd and 45th minutes, before Pina and Caroline Graham Hansen added goals in the second half.

Despite scoring 16 goals and conceding none in their last two European outings, holders Barça sit second in Group D on head-to-head record after they lost their opening fixture at Manchester City.

Austria's St Poelten stay bottom of the group with three losses from three.

The floodgates opened at the Johan Cruyff Stadium shortly after the half-hour when Pajor slid onto full-back Ona Batlle's cross at the near post and directed the ball into the far corner.

Stand-in captain Marta Torrejon nearly doubled the score soon after she rose highest from a set-piece, but her looping header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Fresh from picking up her second Ballon d'Or last month, Aitana Bonmati nearly caught Carina Schlueter out with a chip but the goalkeeper just managed to claw out the ball.

Barça were all over the Austrians. When Bonmati got in behind the defence on the right, her cross was parried to Nazareth who made no mistake on 38 minutes.

Bonmati opened her account in the Champions League this season two minutes later, before Walsh fizzed home a side-footed strike from outside the box in the 42nd minute.

On the stroke of half-time, Pina flitted in at the back post to guide home an outside-of-the-foot volley as Barça ran riot.

The Spanish forward then completed her brace from 12 yards seven minutes after the interval following a foul on the rampaging Batlle.

Substitute Graham added a seventh in the 87th minute.

Goals by Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey and Caitlin Foord handed Arsenal a 4-0 win in Piedmont against Juventus.

The Gunners are second in Group C on six points while Juve sit third with one win and two losses.

A superb team passing move unlocked the Italians' defence with Maanum deftly applying the finish on 38 minutes.

Blackstenius, Caldentey and Foord stuck inside the final quarter of an hour to make the game safe for Renee Slegers' side.

In the evening's late games, Manchester City have the chance to go three points clear of Barcelona when they host Hammarby of Sweden. Group C leaders Bayern Munich welcome Norwegians Valerenga.