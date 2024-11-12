Advertisement
  4. Bayern fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt Cup game with flares and fireworks

Bayern fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt Cup game with flares and fireworks

Reuters
Bayern's fans let off flares and fireworks during the DFB Pokal match against Ulm
Bayern's fans let off flares and fireworks during the DFB Pokal match against UlmReuters / Leonhard Simon
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were fined 150,000 euros by the German Football Federation (DFB) on Tuesday after their supporters disrupted their German Cup win at Ulm in August.

Bayern accepted the ruling of the governing body. They won the August 16th match 4-0.

"In the 46th minute of the DFB Cup match at SSV Ulm... Munich spectators ignited at least 70 flares and four firework batteries, which launched tracer elements and rockets," DFB said in a statement.

"Some of these were directed toward the pitch, forcing a roughly three-minute interruption in the game due to heavy smoke.

"Of this amount, the club can allocate up to 50,000 euros for security or violence prevention measures, which must be verified to the DFB by June 30th, 2025."

League leaders Bayern will face holders Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the German Cup on December 3rd.

FootballBayern MunichUlmBayer LeverkusenDFB Pokal
