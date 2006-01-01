Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Champions League Women
  4. Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati pens new Barca deal

Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati pens new Barca deal

Bonmati has scored almost 100 goals for Barcelona
Bonmati has scored almost 100 goals for BarcelonaUrbanandsport / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Women's Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati (26) signed a new deal with Barcelona on Monday until 2028.

The Spanish playmaker scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.

"The best player in the world is thus staying at a winning club," wrote Barcelona in a statement.

Bonmati has 96 goals for Barcelona in 275 games and is the joint record Champions League goalscorer with 22, tied with team-mate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2023, Bonmati came through the Barcelona youth academy after joining the club in 2011.

FootballChampions League WomenAitana BonmatiAlexia PutellasBarcelona FA W
