Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati pens new Barca deal

Bonmati has scored almost 100 goals for Barcelona

Women's Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati (26) signed a new deal with Barcelona on Monday until 2028.

The Spanish playmaker scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.

"The best player in the world is thus staying at a winning club," wrote Barcelona in a statement.

Bonmati has 96 goals for Barcelona in 275 games and is the joint record Champions League goalscorer with 22, tied with team-mate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2023, Bonmati came through the Barcelona youth academy after joining the club in 2011.