Championship side Coventry sack manager Mark Robins after poor start to season

Coventry City on Thursday sacked manager Mark Robins (54) after a poor start to their season in the English Championship.

The former Manchester United forward led the team to the FA Cup semi-finals last season but Coventry have won just four of their 14 games in the second tier in the current campaign and are 17th in the table.

"Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City Football Club from the depths of League Two, to champions of League One and to a hair's breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season."

Coventry, who described Robins as one of the club's "greatest-ever managers", said performances had not been good enough over an extended period.

Robins led Coventry to the Championship play-off final in 2023 but they were beaten on penalties by Luton.

In the 2023/24 season they lost to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final after fighting back from 3-0 down.

Coach Rhys Carr has been named interim manager until a permanent replacement is found - with the Sky Blues facing Sunderland on Saturday, 9th November.