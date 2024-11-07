Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Championship side Coventry sack manager Mark Robins after poor start to season

Championship side Coventry sack manager Mark Robins after poor start to season

AFP
Mark Robins has been sacked by Coventry
Mark Robins has been sacked by CoventryNATHAN STIRK / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Coventry City on Thursday sacked manager Mark Robins (54) after a poor start to their season in the English Championship.

The former Manchester United forward led the team to the FA Cup semi-finals last season but Coventry have won just four of their 14 games in the second tier in the current campaign and are 17th in the table.

"Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City Football Club from the depths of League Two, to champions of League One and to a hair's breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season."

Coventry, who described Robins as one of the club's "greatest-ever managers", said performances had not been good enough over an extended period.

Robins led Coventry to the Championship play-off final in 2023 but they were beaten on penalties by Luton.

In the 2023/24 season they lost to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final after fighting back from 3-0 down.

Coach Rhys Carr has been named interim manager until a permanent replacement is found - with the Sky Blues facing Sunderland on Saturday, 9th November.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipCoventryMark Robins
Related Articles
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings