Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

In 2020, then-21-year-old Anel Ahmedhodzic, who was one of Sweden's greatest talents as a centre-back, chose to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now the Bosnian FA has banned him for life after a bizarre turn of events.

Four years ago, Ahmedhodzic was faced with the difficult choice of whether to play for Sweden or Bosnia. Ahmedhodzic had played for Sweden's U17, U19 and U21 national teams and Sweden's then coach Janne Andersson praised the young talent.

Born in Sweden to Bosnian parents, Ahmedhodzic was eligible to play for both national teams. His father wanted him to play for Bosnia and his mother wanted him to play for Sweden.

In the summer of 2020, Ahmedhodzic's choice of national team turned into a serialised story that was closely followed by both countries' media, resulting in a lot of speculation. Ahmedhodzic's phone never stopped ringing, in fact, it rang so much that he decided to switch phones.

Before autumn set in, Anel Ahmedhodzic announced that he had decided to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The choice started a debate about players who have been brought up on the Swedish youth national team and then opt out of Sweden.

At the same time, the defender made his first appearance for his new national team.

"When he started playing, everyone was happy and satisfied, he played well and quickly became even more popular in Bosnia," Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja told Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The beginning of issues

But then disagreements arose between the parties. "What was the biggest problem for the national team was that sometimes he didn't go to Bosnia to consult a doctor. He stated that he was injured and sent documents to prove it instead," says Mrkonja.

The first time it became an issue was just two months after he chose the national team. The federation called the behaviour "wrong and irresponsible" and accused him of lacking patriotism. However, it was two subsequent incidents that would cause the relationship to break down completely.

Last autumn, the 25-year-old turned down a call-up to the national squad ahead of a European Championship qualifier due to injury and chose to stay with club side Sheffield United. "No one is exempt from the responsibility of coming to the national team gathering," the federation wrote on its website.

"Don't believe everything you read. But I think most people know about the problems surrounding our national team," Ahmedhodzic replied on Instagram.

He was subsequently suspended from the national team. "According to the federation, he didn't answer the phone and wouldn't talk to anyone," says Haris Mrkonja. This was followed by a controversial incident in the Netherlands a few months ago.

In an open letter, Ahmedhodzic describes how he left a national team session with an injury to begin rehabilitation in Sheffield.

But according to the national team, he wasn't even injured. In the midst of all this, according to Mrkonja, Anel's father intervened and blamed Ahmedhodzic's wife Marijana for being a bad influence on him.

'Anel is not my son anymore'

In an interview, the father said "Anel is not my son anymore." This prompted Ahmedhodzic to turn to Mrkonja to publish an open letter.

In the letter, Ahmedhodzic writes that he had fallen out with his father and condemned the online hate he and his family were subjected to.

"I thought we had the best fans who always support us players when we win, draw or lose. Always singing loudly. But unfortunately, my privacy has been attacked in the worst way. Thousands of messages with the worst imaginable.

"As I said, the biggest reason why I decided to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina was our people. Now I have no reason to play," he wrote.

A few days later, the federation responded by banning Ahmedhodzic for life. "He insulted a whole country," national team manager Emir Spahic told the federation's website.

"Even if you are injured, have family problems or whatever, the national team comes first and you have to sacrifice almost everything for the national team, your health, potentially your career. That's how supporters here think," says Mrkonja.

Jon Dahl Tomasson, who currently coaches Sweden, helped develop Ahmedhodzic when he was coach at Malmo FF, where Ahmedhodzic spent three years between 2019-2022. But today, Tomasson cannot select Ahmedhodzic as he can no longer play for Sweden.

"I love that boy," Tomasson has said on several occasions. "But we can't change that now"