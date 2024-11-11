Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Frank Lampard reportedly lined up for return to management with Coventry City

Frank Lampard reportedly lined up for return to management with Coventry City

Paul Vegas
Lampard looks set for a return to management
Lampard looks set for a return to managementNews Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard (46) is reportedly set to return to management.

The ex-England and Chelsea midfielder is set to take charge of Coventry City in the coming days.

As per The Mirror, Sky Blues owner Doug King has earmarked Lampard as the man to take the vacant post.

Wycombe Wanderers' boss Matt Bloomfield is one of the other candidates, but is not the favourite.

King is said to prefer Lampard’s experience, given he has also managed Derby County in the Championship.

However, many fans and players were not happy at Coventry sacking long-serving boss Mark Robins.

Follow Coventry City's next game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipFrank LampardCoventryChelsea
Related Articles
Rice and Saka injuries add to Arsenal's mounting woes after derby draw
Arsenal fall further behind in title race with Neto earning Chelsea a hard-fought draw
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Updated
Show more
Football
Joao Pereira named as Sporting Lisbon head coach after Ruben Amorim departure
Club World Cup berth softens the blow of Miami shock defeat to Atlanta
Lamine Yamal to miss international duty with Spain through ankle injury
Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd
'Build the pressure': Firat reveals Kenya’s game plan against Zimbabwe and Namibia
Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Marco Giampaolo as new manager
Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's game with Scotland due to injury
Premier League Team of the Week: Man Utd players dominate after big win
The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday four of the Europa League
Winners and Losers: Liverpool continue to impress as Messi's MLS title hopes dashed
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings