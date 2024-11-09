Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss

It's the weekend and that means one thing - there is plenty of high-profile football to follow around the world. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the biggest results and breaking news.

Sunday, November 10th

23:50 CET - That's all from us here on the Football Tracker for another weekend! Club football now pauses for the international break but we will be back to cover the madness when it returns.

23:40 CET - Benfica have thrashed Portuguese rivals FC Porto 4-1 in O Clássico to wrap up the day's action across Europe.

Despite the damaging loss, Porto still lead Benfica in the standings by two points, albeit having played a game more.

Both sides trail champions Sporting, however, after they waved farewell to head coach Ruben Amorim earlier with another win to continue their perfect record in the league. 11 wins from 11, no wonder Manchester United waned him.

22:57 CET - Barcelona have suffered their first loss since September, going down 1-0 against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

It's certainly not an ideal way to go into the break for the Catalans but they still hold a six-point lead over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings. Real Sociedad are up to eighth with the win.

22:46 CET - Lyon will head into the international break on a high after they edged rivals St Etienne 1-0 in Le Derby. The win is Lyon's first in five outings and sees them jump up to fifth in the Ligue 1 standings.

Ligue 1 standings after 11 rounds Flashscore

22:40 CET - Hakan Calhanoglu missed the chance to add to his sublime first-half strike and win the game from the spot for Inter against Napoli and it has ended 1-1 in Milan in a battle between two title contenders.

The point gained for Antonio Conte's side lifts them one clear of the chasing pack in Serie A while Simone Inzaghi's team join the group of clubs just behind the table toppers. It could hardly be tighter at the top in Italy going into the international break!

The top five in Serie A Flashscore

21:55 CET - At half-time in LaLiga, league leaders Barcelona are trailing Real Sociedad 1-0.

21:50 CET - Ruben Amorim's final match in charge of Portuguese champions Sporting has ended in victory!

The Lisbon side defeated Braga 4-2 but had to mount a late comeback after going into the break 2-0 down. Not only did Amorim's side score four second-half goals, they scored three after the 80th minute!

Sporting won late on Flashscore

21:33 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Inter and Napoli are level at 1-1 after Scott McTominay's goal was cancelled out by a Hakan Calhanoglu screamer just before the break for the hosts!

21:25 CET - In the final Bundesliga clash of the weekend, Wolfsburg have picked up thee much-needed points after beating Heidenheim 3-1. Check out the full standings after 10 rounds below.

Full standings Flashscore

20:35 CET - Moving back over to LaLiga, Girona have extended Getafe's winless run to five matches with a 1-0 victory while Athletic Club and Real Valladolid have played out a 1-1 draw.

In the last fixture of the weekend in Spain, table-toppers Barcelona face Real Sociedad, from 21:00 CET, hoping to increase their lead at the top of the standings to nine points.

Starting lineups Flashscore

Over in Ligue 1, there's a derby to end the round with Lyon hosting St Etienne. That match kicks off at 20:45 CET.

20:10 CET - Speaking of tight tables, Chelsea and Arsenal's draw means that the Premier League pauses with seven teams remarkably separated by just one point from third to ninth!

Liverpool lead the way and have a five-point gap between themselves and Manchester City and then it's very, very tight down to midtable.

Full Premier League table Flashscore

19:57 CET - Moving back to Italy, Lazio have edged Monza 1-0 to make things really tight at the top of the standings in Serie A. As it stands now, the top six are separated by just one point with Inter hosting leaders Napoli this evening at 20:45 CET.

If Inter win, they'll go into the international break top, a draw would leave four sides tied in second. Some season is brewing!

Serie A's top five as it stands Flashscore

19:35 CET - Meanwhile, there was a thriller this evening in the Bundesliga as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Stuttgart 3-2. Frankfurt were 3-0 up and cruising with their star player Omar Marmoush scoring the third and his 11th goal of the season.

Then in the 86th minute, everything changed as Stuggart fashioned a dramatic late comeback. Two quickfire goals and it was suddenly 3-2 with time left for an equaliser. For a brief moment, the impossible looked on as Stuttgart celebrated a 97th-minute equaliser but in a cruel twist of fate, it was disallowed for offside and Frankfurt held on - a classic!

Result and scorers Flashscore

19:24 CET - Arsenal have dropped more points in the Premier League and they are now 10 points off the top after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

On his return to the starting 11, Martin Odegaard dinked a ball into Gabriel Martinelli who fired an effort in at the near post to give the visitors the lead. Chelsea did not give in though and Pedro Neto made no mistake when he found space on the edge of the box, firing past Raya and rescuing his side a point.

Match stats Flashscore

18:20 CET - Over in the Premier League, a cagey London derby remains 0-0 at the break as neither Chelsea or Arsenal have got a hold of the game. Scrappy encounter so far.

Match stats Flashscore

18:10 CET - Julian Alvarez has scored the only goal of the game to give his new side a crucial 1-0 win against Mallorca after a difficult start to the season. That completes a good week for Diego Simeone's side after beating PSG in dramatic fashion midweek.

Match stats Flashscore

17:42 CET - Amongst all the chaos, what else is going on in Europe? A thriller in Ligue 1 between fourth-placed Lille and fifth-placed Nice finished 2-2 a while ago.

There are three more games underway in France including Champions League side Brest who travel to Montpellier.

17:10 CET - Over in Serie A, Bologna have held on to secure a big 3-2 win against struggling Roma and Fiorentina continued their strong to the season with a 3-1 win over Verona as they rise to third in the league!

Serie A top five Flashscore

16:51 CET - It is all over around the Premier League grounds and despite Tottenham getting one back in the second half, Ipswich were able to hold on to a hugely significant three points. It is a dark day for Spurs, however, who once again lose a game they would have expected to have won. We are in November in Ange Postecoglou's second season and signs of improvement are sparse.

Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho added gloss to Manchester United's win with an unstoppable strike from range to give Rudd Van Nistelrooy the perfect send-off as interim coach.

Finally, Newcastle produced an inspired second-half comeback to win 3-1 away to Nottingham Forest as the Premier League table gets even closer.

Premier League table Flashscore

16:40 CET - Martin Odegaard is back for Arsenal! It is a big boost for the Gunners who have suffered without their captain and talisman. It is timely too as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face a confident Chelsea side from 17:30 CET in a must-watch Premier League encounter.

Check out the full lineups below:

Match lineups Flashscore

15:50 CET - It is half-time around the Premier League grounds! The big story developing at the break comes from Ipswich leading London rivals Tottenham 2-0 to stun the North London giants. Spursy? Very.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are cruising to an important win after an awful start to the league season as they lead Leicester City 2-0 at the break. Bruno Fernandes gave them an early lead after an unstoppable strike from the edge of the box before a Fernandes header deflected inadvertently off Victor Kristiansen and into the back of his own net. 2-0.

Finally, Nottingham Forest lead Newcastle United 1-0 at the break as they look to continue their hot form and sensationally, move to within just one point of Manchester City in second place.

14:35 CET - At the hour, plenty of matches are kicking off! In the Premier League, Manchester United host Leicester City while high-flying Nottingham Forest take on Newcastle. Also, Tottenham are facing winless Ipswich Town.

Starting lineups at Old Trafford Flashscore

In Serie A, Roma take on Bologna with both sides looking to get back to winning ways while Fiorentina will look to continue their good domestic form against Verona.

Ligue 1 kicks off for the day with Nice playing Lille.

14:24 CET - Atalanta have come back to beat Udinese 2-1 thanks to a goal from Mario Pasalic and an own goal, both in the second half.

The win sees the Bergamo club move up to second in Serie A, level on points with league leaders Napoli. Is the title tilt on? You certainly can't count them out yet!

13:45 CET - At the hour, the LaLiga action gets underway for the day with a clash between Real Betis and Celta Vigo. Both sides are having encouraging seasons and are within touching distance of the top six.

Later on, Atletico Madrid face Mallorca away with Barcelona closing out the weekend at Real Sociedad.

The weekend in LaLiga Flashscore

13:23 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Udinese are leading hosts Atalanta 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hassane Kamara.

12:40 CET - The day's A-League matches have wrapped up Down Under with Melbourne City scoring a huge 5-0 win away at Perth Glory. Earlier, Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix both picked up wins as well.

Heading into the international break, two Melbourne clubs - Victory and City - lead the standings.

Standings Flashscore

12:15 CET - Below you can see how Atalanta and Udinese will line up for the day's opening match in Serie A. Atalanta are coming off four wins and if they can make it five, they will be level on points with league leaders Napoli, at least until later today.

Starting lineups

Starting lineups Flashscore

12:10 CET - Overnight, there was yet more drama in the MLS playoffs with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami being dumped out after losing their series decider with Atlanta United.

Catch up on Messi's season-ender here.

Elsewhere, Orlando City edged Charlotte on penalties to progress to the final eight.

10:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action!

The fun will begin in two hours with a Serie A clash between Atalanta and Udinese, and a number of big games will follow including:

Manchester United vs Leicester - 15:00 CET

Roma vs Bologna - 15:00 CET

Chelsea vs Arsenal - 17:30 CET

Inter vs Napoli - 20:45 CET

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET