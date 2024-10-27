Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

22:59 CET - Derby drama aplenty this weekend - it has been one to remember across Europe with intrigue and entertainment to boot.

There will be plenty to talk about and we will bring you all the reaction over the coming days.

22:56 CET - A superb win for Osasuna sees them beat Basque rivals Real Sociedad 2-0 and they have moved up to sixth in the standings.

Real Sociedad - Osasuna match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:43 CET - PSG never looked like losing against Marseille as they cruised to a 3-0 win on the French Riviera with all the goals coming in the first half.

Marseille - PSG match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:37 CET - All over in Florence and it is an incredible 5-0 victory for Fiorentina over Roma with Moise Kean netting a brace in the process.

Fiorentina - Roma match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:33 CET - All quiet in Marseille as PSG continue to lead 3-0 in Le Classique with around 10 minutes to go.

22:16 CET - It's five for Fiorentina! Mats Hummels has unfortunately put one into his own net just four minutes after coming off the bench, in what has been an awful day at the office for Roma.

21:58 CET - It gets better and better for Fiorentina as Edoardo Bove puts them 4-1 up against Roma in the 52nd minute.

21:40 CET - A first half to remember for PSG against Marseille as the Parisians find themselves 3-0 up at the break.

The stats show the dominance too.

Marseille - PSG stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:34 CET - Over to LaLiga, where Osasuna are in front against Basque rivals Real Sociedad thanks to a 23rd-minute opener from Lucas Torro and a second from Ante Budimir.

21:25 CET - Roma have a lifeline against Fiorentina as Manu Kone gets them back in the game, but La Viola - soon after - have got their two-goal advantage back - Moise Kean with his second of the encounter.

Meanwhile, PSG are in dreamland in Marseille, taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half with Bradley Barcola getting in on the act.

21:23 CET - All over in the final Bundesliga game of the season as Heidenheim and Hoffenheim have played out a stalemate to earn a point each.

21:16 CET - It's gone from bad to worse for Marseille in this first half against PSG. After they had Amine Harit given a straight red for a serious foul, they now find themselves two down after an own goal from Leonardo Balerdi.

21:03 CET - It gets better and better for Fiorentina as a penalty from Lucas Beltran has given La Viola a 2-0 lead against Roma.

20:54 CET - Well, that didn't take long. Joao Neves has silenced the home fans as the Portuguese PSG midfielder scores his first league goal for the club and they don't come much bigger than against Marseille.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Moise Kean has taken the lead for Fiorentina against Roma.

20:45 CET - We are underway in Le Classique as Marseille and PSG face each other - follow the game now.

20:25 CET - A huge result for Betis, as they have seen off Atletico Madrid 1-0 thanks to that early own goal. The three points move Betis into the European places, two points behind tonight's opponents.

Betis - Atleti match stats Opta by StatsPerform

20:17 CET - It's goalless between Heidenheim and Hoffenheim at the break in the Bundesliga with not much to report after no shots on target so far.

20:10 CET - Over to the French Riviera, where it's nearly time for one of the biggest games in the Ligue 1 season as PSG face Marseille in 'Le Classique'.

PSG - Marseille lineups Flashscore

Roberto de Zerbi's men sit just three points behind the reigning champions, meaning this edition of the derby has quite the importance for both sides.

Kick off is at 20:45 CET - follow it right here.

20:00 CET - Still a few big games left tonight to keep you entertained after that Serie A goal-fest, and we remain in Italy, where Roma travel to Florence to take on Fiorentina. Both teams sit in mid-table, needing a result to keep pace with those challenging with the European spots this season.

Follow the game from 20:45 CET, and before that, here are the two lineups.

Fiorentina - Roma lineups Flashscore

19:54 CET - A quite incredible game between Inter and Juventus has come to an end with the rivals playing out an eight-goal thriller to share a point. For Juve, they will be the happier of the two, having been 4-2 down, but Kenan Yildiz was their hero, scoring two after coming on off of the bench.

Inter - Juventus match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:42 CET - Juventus are back level! Incredibly, substitute Kenan Yildiz has his second of the game to see his side now 4-4 against rivals Inter. A game of the highest entertainment, and still we have time for more. We said earlier it could be game of the season in Serie A - it definitely is now.

19:34 CET - One result to bring you comes from the Bundesliga, where Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt have finished 1-1. Union thought they had one in late on in stoppage time through Tim Skarke, only to see it ruled out for offside.

Benedict Hollerbach scores for Union Berlin AFP

Heidenheim and Hoffenheim provide the Bundesliga dessert this weekend - their match has just kicked off and you can follow it here.

19:31 CET - This game is incredible! Juventus are back in the game, making the scoreline 4-3 against Inter with substitute Kenan Yildiz getting in on the act. Still, 20 minutes left, surely not more drama?

19:28 CET - No late goal at the Emirates, as Arsenal and Liverpool share the spoils in a 2-2 draw that was well worth the value. It will be a point that sees both sides lose some ground on Manchester City at the top of the table, but it is certainly a fair reflection of the match.

Arsenal - Liverpool match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:21 CET - Seven minutes of additional time between Arsenal and Liverpool, and the hosts have the ball in the net only for a foul to be called beforehand. Can one of these sides find a winner?

19:15 CET - We were starting to worry the goals had dried up in the Derby d'Italia, but this game can't disappoint! Inter now have a two-goal cushion over rivals Juventus thanks to full-back Denzel Dumfries. Still plenty of time for the visitors to get back into the contest, but they have a mountain to climb now.

19:11 CET - Liverpool are back in it! A classic counter-attack from the Reds, sees Darwin Nunez tee up Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian can't miss from close range. It's 2-2 at the Emirates and we have an enthralling 10 minutes to play.

19:05 CET - In LaLiga, away from the madness of that Serie A clash, Real Betis lead after half an hour against Atletico Madrid, thanks to an own goal from defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

18:58 CET - The referee has brought an end to a thrilling encounter in Milan between two rivals in what is on its way to becoming a Serie A classic. Both Inter and Juventus have been ahead but it is the home side who take a 3-2 advantage into the second half. Big half-time team talk coming up from Thiago Motta.

Match stats Flashscore

18:52 CET - It is all over in Ligue 1 and the standout result comes from Nice beating title chashing and 10 men Monaco 2-1 in an entertaining encounter.

Match stats Flashscore

18:46 CET - Amongst all the madness in Serie A, Arsenal and Liverpool are back underway in the Premier League for a big half of football.

18:41 CET - This is surely a game of the season contender in Serie A! It is all about attack this evening and Piotr Zielinski has scored his second penalty of the game to give Inter the lead for the second time in a pulsating first-half. What will happen next in this game? Blink and you'll miss a goal.

18:37 CET - The goals just keep on coming! Inter Milan are level now as Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays a sharp one-two with Marcus Thuram on the edge of the box before finding space and finding the bottom corner with a clean strike. What a game we have here!

18:31 CET - Juventus come from behind to lead in Milan! It is brilliant goal and a lot of the praise should go to the ever-dangerous Francisco Conceicao who turned his man inside out before whipping across a pinpoint cross for Timothy Weah to tap home.

This is concerning however for Inter who have made a slow start to their title defence and won't want to lose more ground to Napoli this weekend in the title race.

18:27 CET - A thrilling half of Premier League football has come to an end at the Emirates as Arsenal lead Liverpool 2-1 in a game that surely has more goals in it.

Match stats Flashscore

18:22 CET - We have had two quickfire goals from each side in Serie A. The home side Inter took the lead briefly through a perfectly placed Piotr Zielinski penalty before Dusan Vlahovic equalised after being set up inside the box from Weston McKennie.

18:16 CET - Mikel Merino has put Arsenal back ahead! Declan Rice's inviting free-kick was met by Merino who guided a bullet of a header into the top corner. And the goal stands after a lengthy VAR check.

18:10 CET - Over in Spain and Getafe have drawn 1-1 with Valencia as both sides continue to struggle in LaLiga this season.

Match stats Flashscore

18:00 CET - Inter vs Juventus is underway as both sides look to keep pace with Napoli at the top of Serie A! Big one.

17:55 CET - Over in Ligue 1 and it is half-time in the three matches.

Check out the scores here:

Montpellier 0-3 Toulouse

Nice 1-1 Monaco

Strasbourg 1-0 Nantes

17:52 CET - But the lead doesn't last long! A dangerous corner from Trent-Alexander Arnold is flicked on by Luis Diaz and big Virgil Van Dijk is there to head home. 1-1.

17:42 CET - Arsenal have taken an early lead and what a goal it is from Bukyao Saka who finds the top right-hand corner with an unstoppable strike! That is his 50th Premier League!

That could be a vital goal for Arsenal who need to win today to make up some ground on their title rivals.

Saka goal sequence Adrian Dennis / AFP / Flashscore

17:35 CET - Arsenal vs Liverpool is underway now!

17:26 CET - Next up we have two huge matches in Europe as Arsenal host Liverpool from 17:30 CET in the Premier League and Inter take on Juventus in Serie A from 18:00 CET.

17:07 CET - Elsewhere in Europe, Lazio have beaten Genoa 3-0 in Italy while Auxerre have held Lyon to a 2-2 draw in France.

17:00 CET - That's that for the three 15:00 Premier League kick-offs and it's fair to say that things didn't go as many would have expected!

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

As a result, West Ham have leapfrogged United, who are closer to the bottom than the bottom of the table now.

Manchester United are having a nightmare start to the season Flashscore

16:52 CET - Late drama at the London Stadium! West Ham were awarded a hugely controversial penalty and Jarrod Bowen made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-1!

Manchester United have 10 minutes of added time to find an equaliser.

16:42 CET - West Ham weren't ahead for long! The visitors have levelled the scoring through Casemiro, meaning it's all to play for in the final 10 minutes in East London.

16:34 CET - Manchester United are behind! Crysencio Summerville has come off the bench to give West Ham the lead with his first goal for the club.

16:22 CET - The half-time whistle will be music to the ears of Bochum, who are being dominated by Vincent Kompany's Bayern side.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich half-time stats StatsPerform

16:13 CET - Chelsea have taken the lead again and it's their star man Cole Palmer who has delivered the goods with an excellent finish from the edge of the box.

16:03 CET - Bayern are cruising, with Jamal Musiala making it 2-0 to the visitors.

15:55 CET - The big teams aren't having things all their own way in England with the half-time scores as follows:

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham 0-0 Manchester United

Things at West Ham really shouldn't be goalless with Manchester United missing a number of chances in the opening 45 minutes.

West Ham vs Manchester United first-half stats StatsPerform

15:51 CET - Bayern Munich have gone ahead away to Bochum with Michael Olise scoring the opening goal of the game.

15:49 CET - Half-time whistles are blowing all over Europe, including in Rome where Lazio are leading Genoa courtesy of a goal from Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio vs Genoa first-half stats StatsPerform

15:35 CET - We're all square again at Stamford Bridge with Alexander Isak equalising for Newcastle.

Further south in London, Jean-Phillipe Mateta has given Crystal Palace the lead at home to Tottenham.

15:30 CET - The first Bundesliga match of the day, between Bayern Munich and Bochum, is kicking off - click here for minute-by-minute coverage.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich starting XIs Flashscore

15:19 CET - Chelsea lead! Nicolas Jackson has scored the first Premier League goal of the day to give them the lead at home to Newcastle.

15:00 CET - We are underway in the Premier League with three games from the capital all underway!

14:49 CET - We have reached the break in our first LaLiga game of the day, and there hasn't been much to write home about with the score between Leganes and Celta Vigo, with the Galician visitors having the better of the game so far.

Leganes - Celta Vigo match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:27 CET - All over in Serie A, where Parma have battled back from a first-half deficit to earn a point against Empoli in a 1-1 draw.

Parma - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:11 CET - Gabriel Charpentier - on as a second-half substitute - has equalised for Parma against Empoli with 10 minutes to go. Soon after, the hosts had a great opportunity to take the lead, only to spurn a spot-kick.

13:54 CET - London is the Premier League playground today, with all four games taking place in the capital.

We start at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea take on Newcastle as both sides continue their push for the European spots.

Reece James starts his first Premier League game since December last year and captains the Blues.

Chelsea - Newcastle lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - Half-time in Italy, where Empoli still hold that one-goal advantage over hosts Parma.

Parma - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:07 CET - Empoli have not won a league game in three tries, but they have the lead at Parma with Jacopo Fazzini scoring his first league goal of the season six minutes before half-time.

13:00 CET - LaLiga opens up the day with Celta Vigo travelling to Leganes with the hosts looking for just their second victory of the season.

Celta Vigo took Real Madrid close last time out, and will be looking for an improvement against another one of the Madrid sides this afternoon.

Leganes - Celta Vigo lineups Flashscore

12:30 CET - Our first game of the day comes from Serie A where Parma and Empoli face each other, with the hosts sitting just above the relegation zone.

Parma - Empoli lineups Flashscore

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to the Football Tracker as we bring you all the coverage from a busy day of action.

Before we get there, let's take a closer look at one of the players that is catching the attention of teams across Europe.

Slavia Prague's defender El Hadji Malick Diouf - at just 19 - has put in some scintillating performances in the Czech League and in Europe. Find out more about the new starlet right now.