Champions League LIVE: Inter see off Arsenal as Atleti produce shock win over PSG

It is a Champions League week once again! And it is some matchday we have in store with a host of fascinating games and matchups between some of Europe's biggest clubs. Two days of football from the highest quality, drama and goals galore - where else would you rather be?

Wednesday, November 6th

23:50 CET - Well it has been another fascinating round of Champions League action and after matchday four, the league table is starting to take shape.

See you next time!

23:09 CET - All over in Munich, where Bayern huffed and puffed to a 1-0 win over Benfica. It was Jamal Musiala who proved to be the match-winner, netting in the 67th minute to earn the Bavarians just their second win in the Champions League this season.

Bayern - Benfica match stats Opta by StatsPerform

23:02 CET - Inter were at their pragmatic best to beat Arsenal at the San Siro 1-0 to keep up their impressive form in the Champions League this season. It was a first-half penalty form Hakan Calhanoglu that was the difference between the two sides.

Inter - Arsenal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:56 CET - All over between Stuttgart and Atalanta, where a goal in each half saw the Italian side home, picking up their second win in Europe this season as they remain unbeaten.

Stuttgart - Atalanta match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Elsewhere, Barcelona ran out 5-2 winners over Red Star, and RB Salzburg got their first win of the campaign with a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.

22:54 CET - Atletico win it at the death! With practically the last kick of the game, Angel Correa tucks home a finish to give the Madrid side all three points in Paris against PSG - a remarkable ending there against the run of play. A real smash and grab from Diego Simeone's men.

PSG - Atleti match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:48 CET - Deep into their match against Stuttgart, Atalanta now find themselves two goals to the good with Nicolo Zaniolo scoring for the Italian side.

Meanwhile Victor Olatunji has given Sparta Prague a glimmer of hope, halving the deficit against Brest with just seconds remaining. But it wasn't enough as the French side hang on to claim victory.

Sparta Prague - Brest match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:45 CET - Late goals flying in now, as Milson has got a consolation goal for Red Star to make it 5-2 to Barcelona. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg have missed a golden chance to put their game to bed, but no matter - Daouda Guindo has put home the rebound to make it 3-1 with minutes remaining.

22:42 CET - It's good news and bad news for Feyenoord as they get a goal back against RB Salzburg late on. Anis Hadj Moussa scored the lifeline but they are down to 10, with substitute Chris Nadje receiving a straight red.

Meanwhile, Bayern's pressure has finally come to fruition - Jamal Musiala getting their opener against Benfica.

22:36 CET - Stop reading now Sparta Prague fans. A terrible mistake from goalkeeper Peter Vindahl gifts Brest an opportunity inside the box and they convert with Edimilson Fernandes sliding in to give them a two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, it's five for Barcelona in Belgrade! Fermin Lopez gets his first Champions League goal of the season in this procession. A mention for Jules Kounde, who is having a night out with three assists in the game.

22:32 CET - All quiet on the goal-front with around 15 minutes to go in the 21:00 CET kick-offs. It's been a tricky night for Arsenal in Italy, as they continue to trail 1-0 to Inter. They have been on top on paper, but can they find something on the pitch?

Inter - Arsenal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:17 CET - It's turning into a commanding night for Barcelona as soon after their third, they have added a fourth, this time Raphinha getting in on the action after notching two assists in the first half.

Meanwhile, Karim Konate has his second of the night against Feyenoord for RB Salzburg to put the Austrian side 2-0 up in the Netherlands.

22:13 CET - Back to Belgrade, as Barcelona have extended their advantage to 3-1 against Red Star. Unsurprisingly, it's Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet, netting his second of the night.

22:10 CET - Our first trip to Stuttgart tonight sees Atalanta take the lead against the hosts - Ademola Lookman breaking the deadlock six minutes into the second half.

22:04 CET - Half-time between Bayern Munich and Benfica, where it has been one-way traffic for the hosts, but the score remains goalless.

Bayern - Benfica match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, we are back underway in all the other 21:00 CET kick-offs.

21:50 CET - It is goalless between Bayern Munich and Benfica - a game, remember, that started 15 minutes late. That match is the only one not at half-time in the Champions League, with Barcelona, Inter, Brest and RB Salzburg all leading at the break.

Champions League scores Flashscore

21:48 CET - Over to the Netherlands, where Salzburg have taken the lead against Feyenoord thanks to Ivorian Karim Konate. Meanwhile, Inter have slotted home a spot-kick against Arsenal through Hakan Calhanoglu to lead at the San Siro.

21:45 CET - It just had to be him... Robert Lewandowski has put Barcelona back in front against Red Star on the stroke of half-time, with Raphinha picking up his second assist of the tie.

21:38 CET - It's been a tough couple of weeks for Sparta Prague, and it has just gotten worse as Brest take the lead in the Czech capital after a superb volley from Edimilson Fernandes.

21:29 CET - Scenes in Belgrade! After going a goal behind, Red Star are back level through Silas against Barcelona with 28 minutes played.

21:20 CET - The lead for PSG did not last long. Atletico Madrid have hit back four minutes later with defender Nahuel Molina getting his first-ever goal in the competition.

21:16 CET - Over to Paris, where PSG are a goal ahead against Atletico Madrid thanks to teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery.

21:15 CET - That optimism in the Serbian capital was short-lived as Inigo Martinez puts Barcelona in front with his second goal of the Champions League campaign.

21:10 CET - We nearly have a shock lead for Red Star Belgrade in their game with Barcelona, but Timi Elsnik's effort was ruled out for offside.

21:01 CET - We are underway across the continent - bar one game - in what could be a very interesting set of Champions League games. Remember to use the link above to follow your favourite ties, whilst, right here, we will bring you all the goals as they go in.

20:54 CET - Bayern's match with Benfica has been delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic congestion around the city leaving fans struggling to get into the stadium.

20:41 CET - All over in our two early games, and it is a big night for Club Brugge, who have held off a lacklustre Aston Villa to win 1-0, through a penalty from Hans Vanaken and a horror error from Tyrone Mings.

Club Brugge - Aston Villa match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, there is also delight for Shakhtar Donetsk, who have beaten Young Boys 2-1 thanks to a first-half turnaround.

Shakhtar - Young Boys match stats Opta by StatsPerform

20:23 CET - It's been a stuttering campaign for Bayern Munich in the Champions League so far this season, winning just one of their opening three encounters. Tonight, they host Benfica at the Allianz Arena, who are looking for their third victory of the campaign, with kick-off just 30 minutes away.

Bayern - Benfica lineups Flashscore

20:20 CET - Unai Emery cutting an increasingly frustrated figure on the touchline as his side continue to trail to Club Brugge. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk still lead 2-1 over Young Boys with 15 minutes to play.

20:10 CET - Let's take a look ahead to the 21:00 CET kick-offs with a few mouthwatering ties, none more so than at San Siro, where Inter welcome Arsenal. The big news comes from the bench, where Martin Odegaard returns for the Gunners.

Inter - Arsenal lineups Flashscore

20:04 CET - Just one shot on target for Aston Villa so far in Belgium, so they look to their bench for some added firepower. Jhon Duran is on for John McGinn, who struggled to make an impact behind Ollie Watkins this evening.

19:57 CET - Penalty to Brugge in bizarre fashion! Tyrone Mings picks the ball up after Emi Martinez kicks the ball to him in what looks like for a goal kick but the referee has other ideas, giving a spot kick. There is derision on the bench from Unai Emery, but it matters not for home captain Hans Vanaken, who slots home the penalty coolly to give his side the lead over Aston Villa. Terrible decision-making from Mings has cost Villa.

19:52 CET - Play has now resumed in Brugge and Gelsenkirchen, as all four teams look to claim valuable points in Europe's premier club competition.

19:38 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in both of tonight's early games, with Club Brugge and Aston Villa playing out a competitive but goalless first half in Belgium.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, in Germany, Shakhtar have bounced back after conceding the opener to lead Young Boys 2-1 in an absorbing opening 45 minutes.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:30 CET - What a turnaround in Gelsenkirchen. Shakhtar now lead against Young Boys as Georgiy Sudakov fires the Ukrainian side in front shortly before the break.

19:21 CET - Undeterred by that setback, Shakhtar have restored parity just four minutes later through forward Oleksandr Zubkov. Game on!

19:17 CET - The first Champions League goal of the evening has been scored in Gelsenkirchen, and it's Young Boys who have taken the lead against the run of play through Kastriot Imeri's neat finish from the edge of the box.

19:06 CET - Both games remain goalless after 20 minutes, with Aston Villa starting brightly against Club Brugge and Shakhtar pressing for an opener in Gelsenkirchen against Young Boys.

18:47 CET - We're now underway in both of tonight's early matches in the Champions League. Stay tuned for all the latest goals and updates!

18:32 CET - There's been just one game in the Europa League this evening, with Besiktas battling past Malmo to secure their second victory of the tournament.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

17:54 CET - Tonight's other early kick-off in the Champions League sees Shakhtar Donetsk host Young Boys as both teams target a first win of the league phase.

Here are the lineups for that high-stakes encounter.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:40 CET - Unai Emery's Aston Villa are looking to join Liverpool as the only two sides to win all four of their opening matches in the competition.

They face a tricky away game against Club Brugge this evening - check out the starting lineups below.

Team lineups Flashscore

16:50 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be another thrilling night of action in the UEFA Champions League!

Last night saw a host of remarkable results in Europe's elite competition, with Real Madrid and Manchester City both suffering heavy defeats, while Liverpool recorded an emphatic victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Catch up on all the key numbers from yesterday's action here.

Tonight starts with Club Brugge hosting Aston Villa and Young Boys travelling to Shakhtar Donetsk at 18:45 CET, before the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all take to the field later on.

Tuesday, November 5th

22:58 CET - It is all over from around Europe! Check out all scores below:

Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan

Sporting 4-1 Manchester City

Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lille 1-1 Juventus

Bologna 0-1 Monaco

Celtic 3-1 RB Leipzig

Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz

22:55 CET - Liverpool have added two more goals as Luis Diaz completed a stunning hat-trick against the Bundesliga champions! Incredible.

22:51 CET - It is heartbreak for Bologna too as Monaco score what will surely be a winning goal! Thilo Kehrer is the man who breaks the home sides hearts.

22:45 CET - Dortmund have left it late but they do now have the lead against Sturm Graz through their talisman Donyell Malen.

22:42 CET - Two European giants in the modern era are having nights to forget! Sporting are now 4-1 up against City in what is proving to be a dream send-off in this competition for Ruben Amorim.

And who else but Viktor Gyokeres who completes a hat-trick from the penalty spot again!

22:37 CET - Real are in big trouble now! They have struggled to cope with Milan's threat on the counter all evening and they got caught again. Rafael Leao made a great run down the left wing before cutting it back for the ever-dangerous Tijjani Reijnders who made no mistake with the finish from close range.

22:35 CET - Celtic can't believe their luck as their night goes from strength to strength! A dangerous cross into the box is fumbled by Leipzig's keeper and Reo Hatate made no mistake with the rebound - firing it into the top corner.

22:30 CET - Meanwhile Juventus have leveled against Lille through top scorer Dusan Vlahovic who made no mistake from the penalty spot. 1-1.

22:25 CET - Cody Gakpo has now doubled the home sides advantage despite a lengthy VAR check! 2-0 and game over?

22:12 CET - Liverpool finally have a breakthrough against Bayer Leverkusen and it comes from the in-form Luis Diaz who chips the ball over the keeper from inside the box.

22:07 CET - Oh my! Sporting have a third! Viktor Gyokeres has made it 3-1 from the spot just moments after Araujo's second. It's all falling apart for Pep Guardiola's side in Lisbon.

22:05 CET - Sporting have taken the lead over Man City virtually straight from the kick-off! Maximiliano Araujo slammed the ball into the net from close range after breaking through.

Araujo goal straight from kick off in second half Filipe Amorim / AFP / Flashscore

21:52 CET - Below are the half-time scores from around the grounds:

Real Madrid 1-2 AC Milan

Sporting 1-1 Manchester City

Liverpool 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lille 1-0 Juventus

Bologna 0-0 Monaco

Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig

Dortmund 0-0 Sturm Graz

21:47 CET - The comeback is complete at Celtic Park, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn has his second to make it 2-1 against RB Leipzig.

21:42 CET - Milan have taken their lead back in Madrid! It's former Real man Alvaro Morata coming back to haunt Los Blancos. Rafael Leao did the hard work, creating a chance but his shot was parried right into Morata's path to tap home. Milan lead 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

21:39 CET - Viktor Gyokeres has put Sporting back on level terms with Manchester City in Lisbon! Gyokeres is playing like a man possessed this season and he's scored yet another to add to his impressive tally. In his last five starts, he has now has nine goals and counting!

21:36 CET - Celtic have got one back at home against RB Leipzig thanks to a quite brilliant bending finish from Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn.

21:29 CET - Jonathan David has fired Lille ahead against Juventus - it's 1-0 there. David is truly on fire this season, that's his fifth goal in his last four matches and his fourth in the Champions League main round this season!

21:26 CET - Real Madrid have levelled things up at 1-1 against Milan after Vinicius Junior converted a penalty he won by drawing a foul from Emerson Royal.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig have opened the scoring against Celtic through Christoph Baumgartner.

Over in Bologna, Monaco have just had what looked like the opener ruled out after a VAR check.

21:14 CET - AC Milan have taken a shock lead at Real Madrid! Malick Thiaw has headed in from a corner to put the Italian side 1-0 up. It's Thiaw's first goal for the club! Will Real need another heroic comeback tonight? There's no need to panic just yet...

21:05 CET - And we already have a goal! Manchester City have opened the scoring at Sporting through Phil Foden. That was poor defending from Sporting, giving Foden all the time in the world and he picked his place and slammed it home. What crisis?

21:01 CET - The late matches are kicking off - we will do our best to cover the goals for you as they come but you can follow the action around the games live via the link above and enjoy our live commentary in four of the seven clashes.

20:45 CET - The action is only just beginning! At the hour, seven more matches kick off with Real Madrid hosting Milan, Sporting facing Manchester City, Juventus away at Lille and Liverpool taking on Bayer Leverkusen. Just wow.

20:38 CET - PSV and Dinamo Zagreb have kicked off the evening with convincing wins with both sides scoring four.

PSV were too good for 10-man Girona while Dinamo have kept Slovan Bratislava pointless in the competition - follow the links below to catch up on both matches and read full reports.

PSV 4-0 Girona

Slovan Bratislava 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb

20:32 CET - And it's 4-0 for PSV. Unluckily for Girona, it's an own goal from Ladislav Krejci and there wasn't much he could do about it, a save has come back and popped off him into the net.

20:27 CET - Now PSV have made it 3-0! And in some style with a brilliant bit of play from Johan Bakayoko, dribbling past his markers before firing in at the near post.

20:22 CET - PSV thought they had made it 3-0 against 10-man Girona but Ismael Saibari's goal has been ruled out after a VAR review. Pretty unlucky that, it was a marginal call and it would have been a nice way to wrap things up.

20:16 CET - Dinamo Zagreb have scored a fourth! Sandro Kulenovic has his second of the match for the Croatian side and they now lead their hosts Slovan Bratislava 4-1. Surely, that's game over in Slovakia.

20:08 CET - Some more team news for you, Real Madrid will start with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack against AC Milan. The Serie A side will have their work cut out at the Bernabeu but boast their own talent in Rafael Leao and Christan Pulisic.

See the full lineups here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

20:00 CET - Well things have gone from bad to worse for Girona, they are down to 10 men against PSV with Arnau Martinez receiving his second yellow card of the match. PSV lead 2-0.

19:57 CET - Dinamo Zagreb have extended their lead over Slovan Bratislava with Sandro Kulenovic making it 3-1.

19:54 CET - We are back underway in Eindhoven and Bratislava with PSV and Dinamo leading their respective ties.

At 21:00 CET, seven more matches will kick off and we have a feast of football to enjoy with Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus all in action.

City are facing Sporting in Lisbon and the match will see both Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres starting up top for their sides. City are also handing a first Champions League to young defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

19:34 CET - It's half-time in both of the early kick-offs, both of which have been open games - check out more about them below.

PSV 2-0 Girona

Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

19:20 CET - PSV double their advantage! After setting up the first, Malik Tillman has scored his side's second with an excellent solo effort.

19:16 CET - Dinamo Zagreb have turned things around with the Croatian side now leading 2-1 courtesy of a goal from Petar Sucic.

19:03 CET - PSV lead! Ryan Flamingo has put the Dutch side 1-0 up against Girona with a controversial goal; Malik Tillman looked to be over the touchline when he took the long throw that led to it, but VAR didn't check.

18:59 CET - What a start in Bratislava! Dinamo Zagreb have now levelled things up through Dario Spikic.

18:52 CET - The hosts have made the dream start in Slovakia, with David Strelec putting Slovan Bratislava 1-0 up after five minutes.

18:20 CET - The other early kick-off sees Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava host Dinamo Zagreb as the home side search for their first points of the campaign.

Check out our match preview for that here.

18:10 CET - First up this evening, PSV are searching for their first win of the league phase as they host Champions League newcomers Girona from 18:45 CET.

Check out the preview here.

Check out the lineups for that one below:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:45 CET - Hello and welcome back to our coverage of the UEFA Champions League! On nights like tonight, I always wonder what it is like to not be interested in football as magical Champions League nights pass you by. But luckily if you are reading this, that is not you! So what is there to look forward to over the next two unmissable days?

We at Flashscore have previewed the best of this weeks action in our European Highlights feature, check it out!

If you are feeling nostalgic then Real Madrid against AC Milan from 21:00 CET is a classic Champions League tie between two clubs with rich history and a long-standing rivalry. Milan's city rivals Inter are also involved in a must-watch game as they host Arsenal tomorrow night in a game between two well-coached sides.

If you are either a Sporting CP or Manchester United fan, then your eyes will surely be glued to Sporting vs Manchester City in Ruben Amorim's final European tie before joining the red side of Manchester at the start of the international break.

Check out the preview for that game here.

Amorim will be deeply missed by the Sporting fans, evidenced by tickets for his final game this weekend selling out in one minute. He is leaving behind a legacy of breaking the seemingly impenetrable dominance of Porto and Benfica whilst playing a style of football to be proud of.

His attention will now be turning to Thursday nights and the Europa League at his new employers.