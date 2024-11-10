Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal fall further behind in title race with Neto earning Chelsea a hard-fought draw

Arsenal fall further behind in title race with Neto earning Chelsea a hard-fought draw

Fabio Duarte
Neto celebrates the equaliser
Neto celebrates the equaliserJohn Walton / PA Images / Profimedia
Pedro Neto’s first Premier League (PL) goal for Chelsea helped them to a 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal, extending the Gunners’ winless league run to four games.

Coming into this match, just goal difference separated these two sides in the league table, and those fine margins were echoed in an evenly-matched first half, with neither side able to produce a sustained period of dominance.

An early speculative effort from Cole Palmer forced David Raya into action before Malo Gusto spurned what turned out to be the best opportunity of the half, heading over Neto’s cross from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end, Arsenal’s most promising opening came when Gabriel Martinelli found himself a yard of space in the box, yet his unconvincing effort was comfortably dealt with by Robert Sanchez.

A quickly-taken free-kick from Declan Rice played in former Chelsea man Kai Havertz soon after, but his well-taken finish was chalked off for a marginal offside to keep the scores level.

Following a rather muted start to the second half, a dangerous inswinging ball from Noni Madueke threatened to spark the contest into life, as Wesley Fofana volleyed over the bar on the stretch.

That chance wasn’t quite the catalyst for a flurry of excitement, but with an hour played, the deadlock was nonetheless broken when Martin Odegaard – making his return to PL action – picked out Martinelli, who kept his cool to slot in at Sanchez’s near post.

However, the Blues were soon on level terms as Neto cut inside and drilled a low strike beyond the outstretched glove of Raya 10 minutes later.

Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between in the closing stages, with an offside flag denying Nicolas Jackson before another offside passage of play at the other end culminated with a smart, but ultimately inconsequential save from Sánchez.

Chelsea’s search for a first H2H win since August 2021 continues, but a point here keeps them third in the PL standings having lost just one of their last 10 league fixtures (W5, D4).

As for would-be title challengers Arsenal, they are now nine points off league leaders Liverpool, trailing Chelsea on GD and concerningly without an away PL victory since mid-September.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalChelsea
Related Articles
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Editors' Picks: Sinner begins ATP Finals campaign as Serie A top two set for battle
Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias
Show more
Football
FIFA recommended to pause process to choose Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup host
Inzaghi satisfied with Inter performance in their draw against Napoli in the Serie A
Girona coach Michel relieved to get win as his side sneaks past stubborn Getafe side
After a shock defeat by Real Sociedad, Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Updated
Three key talking points from the Premier League: City, Arsenal & Spurs stumble
Real Sociedad stun in-form Barcelona to claim shock scalp in LaLiga
Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby
Napoli remain top of Serie A after gripping draw with champions Inter in heavyweight clash
France to deploy 4,000 police for Nations League tie with Israeli fans urged not to attend
Most Read
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings