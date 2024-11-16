Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. CONCACAF Nations League
  4. Canada beat Suriname late on through Hoilett, Honduras stun Mexico in San Pedro Sula

Canada beat Suriname late on through Hoilett, Honduras stun Mexico in San Pedro Sula

AFP
Jesse Marsch's Canada are on track for a CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals berth after beating Suriname on Friday night.
Jesse Marsch's Canada are on track for a CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals berth after beating Suriname on Friday night.OMAR VEGA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Junior Hoilett struck an 81st-minute winner as Canada earned a 1-0 victory at Suriname in their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Friday while Mexico fell 2-0 at Honduras.

The 34-year-old Hoilett, who plays for Hibernian in Scotland, latched on to a ball from Jonathan David and fired past Etienne Vaessen for the winner.

It was a deserved victory for Jesse Marsch's team, which can book a place in the semi-finals by taking care of business in the return leg in Toronto on Tuesday.

Suriname, coached by former Ajax and Dutch international Stanley Menzo, are an improving force in CONCACAF with their team filled with players performing in various European leagues and they made life difficult for the Canadians.

Canada were without their star performer, Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies, and they missed the quality he usually brings in the final third.

Ali Ahmed should have done better from a central position but his shot was easily dealt with by Vaessen and then Tani Oluwaseyi saw his first-time shot hit one post, fly across the goal line and come out off the other post.

But Hoillett had the final say and was delighted with his 14th goal for his country.

"Its amazing to get the win, to get on the scoresheet. I worked hard to get back in the team. I'm just delighted we got the win with it," he said.

Mexico have a lot of work to do on Tuesday in Toluca if they are to overturn a two-goal deficit after strikes from Honduras substitute Luis Palma handed them a 2-0 loss in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras grabbed the lead in the 64th minute when Edwin Rodriguez's low drive was parried out by Guillermo Ochoa and Palma pounced to fire home the loose ball.

Palma made sure of the win, seven minutes from the end, when he finished off a counter-attack with a brilliant solo goal, cutting in from the left flank before driving past Ochoa.

There were ugly scenes after the final whistle, however, when Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was struck by an object thrown from the crowd and left the field with blood pouring down his face.

Mentions
FootballCONCACAF Nations LeagueJunior HoilettMexicoHondurasCanadaSuriname
Related Articles
Peru and Chile cancel each other out in World Cup qualifying, finals hopes dwindling away
Ugarte strikes late in wild game as Uruguay pips Colombia in World Cup qualifying
Editors' Picks: Football and rugby internationals headline as ATP Finals conclude
Show more
Football
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Scotland stun 10-man Croatia in Nations League to pick up first win in nine matches
Late Terzic strike rescues crucial point for Serbia and sends Switzerland down
Oyarzabal and Perez score as Spain down Denmark to secure top spot in group
Ronaldo scores brace as Portugal punish Poland in second half to seal quarters
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues
Updated
Most Read
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings