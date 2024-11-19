Advertisement
  4. Honduras sanctioned after beer can thrown by fan left Mexico coach with bleeding head

Reuters
Mexico coach Aguirre was badly injured
Mexico coach Aguirre was badly injuredHenry Romero / Reuters
Honduras have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre (65) was hit on the head by a can thrown from the stands following a CONCACAF Nations League match last week.

Aguirre was left with blood seeping from a wound after being hit on the top of the head as he walked along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda after Friday's Nations League quarter-final first leg in San Pedro Sula.

CONCACAF, football's governing body in North and Central America, said on Monday the Honduras federation had also been fined following its failure to implement proper security during their 2-0 home win over Mexico.

"The Disciplinary Committee has ruled that the Honduran Football Federation must play their next senior men's national team home match (of a CONCACAF competition) behind closed doors," it said in a statement said

The committee has opened a separate case investigating Aguirre's conduct during the match, it added.

Mexico host the second leg of the quarter-final later on Tuesday.

Mentions
FootballJavier AguirreMexicoHondurasCONCACAF Nations League
