Pulisic scores twice, leads the United States to a 4-2 win over Jamaica

Pulisic dances his way to victory as the United States dominate Jamaica in 4-2 victory.

Christian Pulisic (26) scored twice as the United States thrashed Jamaica 4-2 to book their place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

AC Milan star Pulisic produced a dazzling display at St. Louis' Citypark Stadium to give Mauricio Pochettino's side a comfortable 4-2 aggregate victory following their 1-0 first-leg win in Kingston.

In-form US striker Ricardo Pepi, who scored the only goal in last week's away leg, was on target again while Juventus winger Tim Weah scored in his first appearance since being sent off in the USA's Copa America defeat to Panama in June.

Saudi Arabia-based Demarai Gray grabbed two second-half goals to give the final scoreline a look of respectability but the Reggae Boyz were soundly beaten in all departments.

Pulisic opened the scoring for the home side in the 13th minute, meeting a lofted pass from Weston McKennie on the edge of the area and driving a low finish past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The AC Milan forward then doubled the US lead on 33 minutes after a flowing counter-attack.

McKennie broke down the right flank, and cut back for midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who dummied cleverly to allow the pass to roll to Pulisic.

Pulisic's venomous low shot took a wicked deflection off covering Jamaica defender Richard King and flew past the helpless Blake for 2-0.

Pepi then effectively put the tie to bed with the home team's third three minutes before half-time.

Good work from Fulham and USA defender Antonee Robinson saw Pepi collect the ball from the edge of the area, and the PSV Eindhoven striker got just enough power on his low shot to beat Blake to make it 3-0.

There was a brief flicker of hope for Jamaica when Gray hooked in a deft angled volley to make it 3-1 on 53 minutes, but Weah slammed the door shut moments later with the Americans' fourth goal.

Yunus Musah's perfectly weighted cross to the back post picked out Weah in space, and the 24-year-old controlled before volleying a thunderous finish into the roof of the net.

Gray bagged Jamaica's second after burying a rebound from a Renaldo Cephas shot but it was too little too late for former England manager Steve McClaren's side.