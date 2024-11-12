Top five players to watch over the international break

The international break is here and top players from around the world are leaving club football to represent their countries once more. Here are five players to watch over the next week.

After the Brazilian’s Ballon d'Or snub, he has scored four impressive goals in the last two games including a stunning hat-trick against Osasuna as he forges a bold statement to the footballing world and to those who did not vote for him.

The Real Madrid star will be looking to help Brazil climb up the World Cup qualification table this week as they face Venezuela and Uruguay.

Vinicius is his country’s top scorer so far and he is certainly one to watch as he seeks to help push his side closer to the World Cup in 2026 and add a few more goals to his ever-growing tally.

Wilson is on fire at the moment with the attacker scoring three goals in the last two games for Fulham. The 27-year-old is in his prime and will be hoping to push Wales to the top of their Nations League group with wins against Turkey and Iceland over the next week.

Wales sit second in the group and are two points off Turkey in first, two victories would place them top of the group and if there is anyone in the Welsh side that can be the difference maker then it is Wilson.

Marmoush is one of the most talked about stars at the moment with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker boasting the most goals and assists in the Bundesliga at the moment. He is above the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Boniface this season and doesn’t look like he is slowing down any time soon.

Omar Marmoush is on fire in the Bundesliga this season Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

The 25-year-old is in incredible form and will be a key asset for Egypt this week as they look to continue their unbeaten streak and finish top of Group C, ready for the African Cup of Nations next year.

The Nigerian striker has looked at home since joining Galatasaray on a loan deal from Napoli in the summer and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite and one of the club's best players after scoring 8 goals and bagging 3 assists in just 9 games.

Now the 25-year-old turns his attention to Nigeria and two crucial games against Benin and Rwanda which are must-win as both of these sides could leapfrog the Super Eagles in the standings. Osimhen certainly has the quality to lead his side to AFCON qualification this week it is just about translating his domestic form to the international stage.

Despite being out of his usual form, Haaland is still one of the top talents to keep an eye on over the break as he seeks to keep Norway’s fine form at the top of Group Three alive.

The 24-year-old already has three goals and even with many claiming he is not the player he used to be, he still has better stats than most strikers on the planet.

Fifteen goals in 16 games this season as well as being the top scorer in the Premier League is no easy feat and he will be looking to make a point this week.

Two vital games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan are coming up and the Manchester City star will likely turn up the heat and silence any doubters to take his nation further in the Nations League.