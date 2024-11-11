Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. CONCACAF Nations League
  4. Pulisic and McKennie return to US squad for Concacaf Nations League quarters

Pulisic and McKennie return to US squad for Concacaf Nations League quarters

Reuters
The US are chasing a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title
The US are chasing a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League titleScott Wachter / Imagn Images
Captain Christian Pulisic (26) and midfielder Weston McKennie (26) have returned to the United States squad for the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final matches against Jamaica, as head coach Mauricio Pochettino (52) announced his 25-player training camp.

Pulisic and McKennie, who play for Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus, respectively, missed the 2-0 friendly loss to Mexico last month. The duo will headline the two matches against Jamaica, Pochettino's first official competitive games since being appointed as head coach of the US in September.

Forward Tim Weah is also back in the squad, but will serve the second game of his two-match suspension during the first leg against Jamaica, after receiving a red card against Panama in the Copa America in June.

Midfielder Tyler Adams, who has struggled with injuries, was among the notable absentees, but Pochettino said the 25-year-old was a very important player for the future of the team.

"The most important thing now is to see the (Adams') progression. We know very well that we need to look after him if we want to have him in the best condition for 2026 (World Cup). I think it is important to build that relationship," Pochettino told reporters on Sunday.

The US, chasing a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title, visit Jamaica on Thursday before hosting the Caribbean side on November 19 in St. Louis, Missouri.

US squad

Goalkeepers: Diego Kochen, Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner

Defenders: Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Cade Cowell, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Brandon Vazquez, Tim Weah, Alex Zendejas.

Mentions
FootballCONCACAF Nations LeagueUSAWeston McKennieChristian Pulisic
Related Articles
New USA coach Pochettino keen to build squad of players 'desperate to fight'
New United States boss Pochettino asks for time after Mexico defeat
Mexico inflict first defeat on Pochettino's USA with dominant win
Show more
Football
Joao Pereira named as Sporting Lisbon head coach after Ruben Amorim departure
Club World Cup berth softens the blow of Miami shock defeat to Atlanta
Lamine Yamal to miss international duty with Spain through ankle injury
Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd
'Build the pressure': Firat reveals Kenya’s game plan against Zimbabwe and Namibia
Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Marco Giampaolo as new manager
Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's game with Scotland due to injury
Premier League Team of the Week: Man Utd players dominate after big win
The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday four of the Europa League
Winners and Losers: Liverpool continue to impress as Messi's MLS title hopes dashed
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings