Brazil coach expects tight contest against impressive Colombia in crunch clash

Brazil coach expects tight contest against impressive Colombia in crunch clash

Brazil coach Dorival Jr in a press conference
Brazil coach Dorival Jr in a press conferenceReuters
Brazil coach Dorival Jr (62) expects a tight game when they take on what he considers to be one of Colombia's finest generations of players in Tuesday's final Copa América group stage match.

Brazil, second in Group D after a draw and a win, need a victory at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to snatch top spot from Colombia, with their CONMEBOL rivals top after two wins.

Colombia are already through to the quarter-finals while Brazil have all but reached the last eight.

Dorival, who coached Colombia captain James Rodriguez at Sao Paulo, said he was familiar with his opponents' quality.

"I think it's one of the best generations of Colombian footballers in recent years, with players who feature for major teams in the world, many of them within our country," Dorival told a news conference on Monday.

"I have no doubt that we'll have a more competitive game, maybe not an open one because the teams will be concerned defensively, but I think it will be a game with good chances. We hope that we can get the best out of it."

How it stands in Group D
How it stands in Group DFlashscore

Colombia are on a run of 25 matches without defeat and beat Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup 2026 qualifier in November, but the Brazilian coach says he wants to focus on his team's process.

"Colombia is an interesting team. They've gone 25 games unbeaten and that's not something you achieve by chance, it's a lot of work," he said.

"At the same time, we need to be aware of the moment we're going through, and the difficulties we might have and find solutions. I think the team has evolved, it's a gradual evolution, but it's been happening."

The manager added he will not rest players at risk of yellow card suspensions, such as Eder Militao, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Jr, as he is looking for "the best possible lineup."

