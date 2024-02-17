Brazil zero in on Paraguay trying to find a cutting edge at Copa América

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Brazil zero in on Paraguay trying to find a cutting edge at Copa América

Brazil zero in on Paraguay trying to find a cutting edge at Copa América

Brazil starting their tournament with a disappointing draw with Costa Rica
Brazil starting their tournament with a disappointing draw with Costa RicaReuters
Brazil face Paraguay in their Copa América Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in their opener left the five-time World Cup winners questioning how to sharpen their cutting edge.

A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but were clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. They roamed around their opponent's box but were toothless, with just three of their 19 shots on target.

Paraguay, who lost 2-1 to Colombia in their first game, are expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

That will pose another challenge for Brazil's 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta - one of Brazil's most active players against Costa Rica with five shots that missed the target and one that hit the post - believes their problem is more mental than tactical. He thinks Brazil need patience.

"We had lots and lots of chances, I had three in particular that I should have done better (with), we just needed to finish with a bit more composure," Paqueta told a press conference on Wednesday.

"It's clear that finishing from outside the area against teams who close down and defend deep is something that we can improve, but we are still very confident that we will."

Missing talisman Neymar, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury, there was a general impression that Dorival was ready to hand rising star Vinicius Jr a key role after the winger's brilliant season with Real Madrid.

But the 23-year-old was a shadow of the electric winger who helped Real win a Champions League/LaLiga double and he was taken off after 70 minutes, leaving fans and pundits scratching their heads as Brazil squandered one chance after another.

The frustration was such that even Brazil captain Danilo, known as a cool-headed and composed personality on and off the pitch, lost his temper and had to be restrained by teammates for confronting a fan in the stands after full-time.

"We can't keep making excuses about the pitch or their low defensive line. It was a draw that tasted like defeat for us, so we have to improve, no excuses," forward Rodrygo told reporters.

Brazil's group at the tournament
Brazil's group at the tournamentFlashscore

There is no indication Dorival will make any changes against Paraguay despite the growing pressure from fans and media who are eager to see teenage sensation Endrick starting alongside his future Real Madrid teammates Vinicius and Rodrygo up front.

The 17-year-old striker Endrick was Brazil's hero in Dorival's first two games in charge earlier this year.

He became the youngest player to score at Wembley in a 1-0 win over England and a few days later got the equaliser that helped Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain, leaving Real fans salivating as he will soon join the European champions.

Dorival does not want to rush the teenager into a starting role but after a run of five straight games without a win in competitive matches, Brazil's worst record in 23 years, the manager could soon be forced to listen to the crowd.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaBrazilParaguay
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Former international Pintinho on Brazil at the Copa América, Endrick & Vinicius
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Show more
Football
Messi misses Argentina's Copa América training due to muscle injury
Panama come from behind to stun 10-man USA and claim shock Copa América victory
Brazil boss Dorival Jr confident of Brazil's tactics despite opening draw
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea's eye, Calafiori courting interest
Updated
Griezmann’s place in France hierarchy could be at an end after poor EURO 2024
Three fans injured in knife attack after Czech Republic vs Turkey at EURO 2024
Phil Foden heading back to England camp after birth of his third baby
Hagi junior making his own name at EURO 2024 after impressive displays
Denmark hoping for repeat of 1992 in Germany clash, says assistant coach
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea's eye, Calafiori courting interest
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings