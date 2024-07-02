Canada blow as Buchanan suffers lower leg injury in Copa America training

Canada blow as Buchanan suffers lower leg injury in Copa America training
Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan (25) has been taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his lower leg while training for the Copa America quarter-finals, the national team said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Buchanan, who also plays for Serie A club Inter Milan, had featured in all three of Canada's group stage games at the Copa America, where Canada have reached the knockout stages in their tournament debut.

"He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment," the Canadian men's national team said in a statement. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

According to sports network TSN, who spoke to Canadian defender Alistair Johnston, the injury to Buchanan occurred after a "coming together" of players during a drill and that practice was cancelled after an ambulance arrived.

 

Johnston also told TSN the injury could be heard as soon as it happened and went on to describe the team's mood as "sombre."

Canada finished second behind Argentina in Group A at the Copa America with a 1-1-1 record and are scheduled to face Venezuela on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

