'Hurt' Chile set sights on World Cup qualification after meek Copa America exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. 'Hurt' Chile set sights on World Cup qualification after meek Copa America exit

'Hurt' Chile set sights on World Cup qualification after meek Copa America exit

Alexis Sanchez of Chile applauds the fans after his team's elimination from the tournament
Alexis Sanchez of Chile applauds the fans after his team's elimination from the tournamentAFP
Chile are devastated after being knocked out of the Copa America following a 0-0 draw with Canada, assistant coach Sergio Santin (67) said as he vowed the two-time champions would use the lessons in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The draw meant Chile, who needed to win to stand a chance of progressing, finished third in Group A behind winners Argentina and Canada.

Chile, winners of the title in 2015 and 2016, had not been eliminated earlier than the quarter-finals since 2004, but now become one of the first major nations to be going home early.

With an ageing squad still reliant on veterans like Claudio Bravo and Alexis Sanchez, Chile also look likely to struggle to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

They are eighth in the standings for the CONMEBOL qualifiers and have scored just three goals in six matches.

"We need to analyse these three matches and try to find solutions for these situations we faced," Santin, filling in for suspended head coach Ricardo Gareca, told reporters.

"There are things that the team showed today that are essential for the future of this national team. We are after the results. We don't only take away the positives, we are assessing the situation. And as from the onset, we mentioned that our main goal are the World Cup qualifiers.

"We all wanted to perform well here and we wanted to get to the final. And of course at this moment we are sad, we are hurt by the situation. But we are well aware that based on the positives we saw today, we can construct future results."

In Saturday's draw, Chile went down to 10 men after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea, with players criticising the refereeing after the match.

Santin opted against hitting out at the officials in the post-match press conference, saying: "The team kept trying, went for the win. We needed to win. And the squad tried that.

"And all the way until the last minute, Canada were defensive. They were facing, of course, a result that was beneficial for them, and they defended that result.

"We were one man down, which meant that we had one man less for the attack. Regarding the officiating, we won't criticise what happened."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaChileCanada
Related Articles
Canada book Copa América quarter-final spot after goalless draw with 10-man Chile
Chile hunt vital win in Group A Copa América decider against Canada
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Show more
Football
Willy Sagnol revels in leading Georgia on remarkable EURO 2024 run
Jesse Marsch delighted with intelligent Canada performance against Chile
El Kanemi Warriors beat Abia Warriors to win President Federation Cup
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
USA attempt to rebuild Copa América confidence after shock loss to Panama
Head coach Lozano determined to take Mexico to Copa América quarter-finals
Germany embracing fans' expectations, says Nagelsmann after Denmark win
Lautaro Martinez brace helps Argentina to Copa América victory over exiting Peru
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle open to Gordon exit, Calafiori courting interest
OPINION: Pre-tournament injuries & withdrawals make Wimbledon impossible to predict
Djokovic 'pain free' ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings