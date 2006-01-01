Chile hunt vital win in Group A Copa América decider against Canada

Chile hunt vital win in Group A Copa América decider against Canada

Chile head coach Ricardo Gareca before the game between Chile and Peru
Chile head coach Ricardo Gareca before the game between Chile and Peru Reuters
Chile, needing a victory to stay in the Copa America, will be desperate to break their goal drought when they face Canada in their final Group A game on Saturday.

Chile's manager, Ricardo Gareca, must address the attacking struggles that have plagued his squad throughout their campaign as well as in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

During their 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, Chile took 72 minutes to register the first of their three shots.

All attempts came after Gareca substituted Alexis Sanchez, Chile's top international goal scorer, who also failed to convert a prime opportunity in the goalless opener against Peru.

However, winger Victor Davila defended the 35-year-old Sanchez at a press conference on Friday, asserting his significance to Chile's prospects.

"We know that many a time it isn't your day," Davila said, through an interpreter.

"There are no doubts about it. It's part of the work, it's part of football. You can have a good day or a bad day. But we have no doubts on Alexis' performance."

Gareca and Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni will both be serving a one-match suspension for their respective teams' time-wasting during halftime in Argentina's victory.

Chile vs Canada pre-match information
Chile vs Canada pre-match information

Canada, who have three points after Jonathan David's goal secured them a 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, will likely only need a draw against Chile to progress to the knockout stages, unless Peru manage to upset Argentina.

Despite the victory, Canada's manager Jesse Marsch remains concerned about his team's defensive weaknesses.

"I still challenge them that both in the Argentina game and the Peru game, a lot of the wounds came self-inflicted, from us giving bad balls away or being a little careless in dual situations," Marsch told OneSoccer this week.

"I could see that we needed to make changes."

