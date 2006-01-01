CONMEBOL suspends Argentina and Chile coaches for late field exits at Copa América

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. CONMEBOL suspends Argentina and Chile coaches for late field exits at Copa América

CONMEBOL suspends Argentina and Chile coaches for late field exits at Copa América

Lionel Scaloni during a press conference earlier in the tournament
Lionel Scaloni during a press conference earlier in the tournamentReuters
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Chile boss Ricardo Gareca were suspended for one match each after their teams' late arrival to the field of play during the Copa America, CONMEBOL said in a statement on Friday.

Defending champions Argentina emerged late for the second half of their Copa America opener against Canada last week, and coach Jesse Marsch said that Scaloni's side should be fined.

Gareca was late in bringing on a player at halftime against Argentina on Tuesday.

The governing sports body said that both coaches are suspended for one match each after their teams failed to comply with articles 104 and 145 of the tournament's regulations, which relate to taking the field "later than the scheduled start or restart time".

They will not be able to feature on the substitutes' bench when their sides complete the group stage of the competition on Saturday.

In addition, the Argentine and Chilean football federations were fined $15,000 each.

Argentina top Group A with six points and have already qualified for the quarter-finals. They face Peru on Saturday, while Chile, with only one point, will take on group runners-up Canada.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaArgentinaChile
Related Articles
Argentina bag late winner to see off Chile and secure Copa América progression
Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Show more
Football
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer puts friendships aside for Italy clash
Spalletti expects a relaxed Italy against Switzerland, as the time is now
Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea
Underdog status suits our strengths, Denmark player Vestergaard says
'Not done yet': Nagelsmann wants 2006 repeat for EURO hosts Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Updated
Pepe defends Portugal performances and eyes second European Championship triumph
Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz also through to final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings