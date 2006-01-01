Jesse Marsch delighted with intelligent Canada performance against Chile

Jesse Marsch delighted with intelligent Canada performance against Chile

Canada will face the winner of Group B in the quarter-finals
Canada will face the winner of Group B in the quarter-finals
Canada sealed qualification for their first-ever Copa America quarter-finals in a drab 0-0 draw with Chile on Saturday, as manager Jesse Marsch (50) praised his side for playing intelligently and closing out the match against 10 men.

Despite having a man's advantage for over two-thirds of the contest, Canada were cautious in attack and worked hard to contain their opponents.

The draw moved Canada up to four points in Group A, five behind leaders Argentina, whose win over Peru in Saturday's other match ensured Canada's progression.

"We could have made life so much easier on ourselves by finding a way to finish it off, but we knew Argentina scored at the beginning of the second half, so the key was to not give anything away," Marsch told reporters.

"I tried to encourage them to stay stable and balanced ... It's not just the goalkeeper and the defenders, the entire team has been very organised tactically, and disciplined.

"That has meant that we are very difficult to play against. We have looked athletic and strong in every match, and that's what has helped us move forward."

The American, who took charge of the team last month, said Canada were not satisfied just with making it to the quarter-finals on their debut in the tournament.

"I'm challenging them to grow and get better and adapt to what I want them to become," Marsch said.

"Challenging them to be more savvy professionals, more savvy players, more mature players. Challenging them to understand the tactics and not just the mentality of what a real team is, but how it fits into a tactical model and system.

"I've been incredibly impressed with them ... I'm very proud of this accomplishment. But again, we're not satisfied. We're looking forward and we're going to go after the game on Friday as well."

Canada will face the winner of Group B in their quarter-final game on Friday.

