Colombia coach Lorenzo ready for uphill battle against Uruguay in Copa América semi-final

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo is eagerly anticipating Wednesday's semi-final against Uruguay, predicting a tough battle that will provide a great spectacle after the superb performances of both teams at the Copa America.

Colombia are on a 27-match unbeaten run, having cruised through the group stage with two wins and a draw before thrashing Panama 5-0 in Saturday's quarter-final.

Uruguay will also arrive at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a positive mood after a hard-fought penalty shootout win over five-time champions Brazil in the quarter-finals.

"I don't know if these two teams have played the best football (in the tournament). But I think these are two teams that propose, that are not passive, that go out and look for the win and that will give a good show tomorrow," Lorenzo told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Uruguay, as well as having players in the best teams in the world and of great quality, have a very strong competitive spirit that strives for excellence. I think that's the biggest challenge, to compete at that level and play better.

"It's going to be an uphill battle but that's what we're aiming for." the coach added.

Colombia's last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022, and Lorenzo said he was not thinking about the unbeaten record so much as winning the next game.

"I don't mention the unbeaten record, it's about taking it one game at a time. This is the most important game for us," Lorenzo said.