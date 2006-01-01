Uruguay boss Bielsa wary of high-flying Colombia ahead of Copa América semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Uruguay boss Bielsa wary of high-flying Colombia ahead of Copa América semi-final

Uruguay boss Bielsa wary of high-flying Colombia ahead of Copa América semi-final

Uruguay boss Bielsa watches on
Uruguay boss Bielsa watches on Reuters
Uruguay will face their most intense opposition in high-flying Colombia, coach Marcelo Bielsa said ahead of Wednesday's Copa America semi-final against the side who are unbeaten in 27 matches.

Bielsa's Uruguay come into the match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte following a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over five-time world champions Brazil.

Colombia, last beaten in 2022 by Argentina, thrashed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals, led by James Rodriguez who is back at the top of his game.

"(Colombia) are a big rival, they're on a run of positive results, and there's also knowledge among the squad and the manager," Bielsa told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Of course, having played Brazil can only be seen in one way, as the most demanding competition, and so is Colombia.

"It's a team that has strong players, a consolidated system of play and that has a lot of time and collective work behind it, which gives the style a certain unity."

Uruguay vs Colombia head-to-head record
Uruguay vs Colombia head-to-head recordFlashscore

The former Leeds United coach added that he has no "plan B" to stop the Colombian attack, the best in the tournament with 11 goals.

"You imagine the games by preventing the opponent from attacking and trying to attack," he said. "You ask about plan B, but there is no plan B. We have to do the best we can.

"The reality is that you can't predict, but try to do what is most convenient for the type of game you play best.

"Colombia attack better than they defend, but we both know that we have to defend and then God will tell."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaColombiaUruguay
Related Articles
Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury
Copa América crunch-time for surviving quartet as semi-finals loom
Uruguay showed they can adapt after coming through tough USA test, says coach Reyes
Show more
Football
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Argentina book place in Copa América final after Messi scores in win over Canada
Colombia coach Lorenzo ready for uphill battle against Uruguay in Copa América semi-final
Coach De la Fuente lauds Spain's 'spirit of sacrifice' in EURO 2024 semi-final win
Spanish teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike in semi-final
Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption and ready for EURO 2024 semi-final
Failure in front of goal costs France at EURO 2024, says manager Deschamps
England riding on recent knockout experience at World Cup and EURO's, says Kane
Netherlands travel to Dortmund for EURO 2024 semi-final disrupted
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings