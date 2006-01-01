Colombia top Group D after gripping draw with underwhelming Brazil at Copa América

Colombia will play Panama in the quarter-finals of 2024 Copa América after securing top spot in Group D with a 1-1 draw with Brazil at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The result extends Nestor Lorenzo's side's unbeaten record to 26 matches.

Only needing to avoid defeat to confirm their spot at the summit of the group, already-qualified Colombia’s best form of defence turned out to be an attack early on as James Rodriguez’s set-piece from just outside the area struck the crossbar.

However, the deadlock was instead broken at the opposite end shortly before the quarter-hour mark.

Dropped from Brazil’s XI for their victory against Paraguay, Raphinha immediately repaid manager Dorival Junior’s faith to restore him to the starting XI by curling a free-kick beyond Camilo Vargas’ outstretched fingertips and into the back of the net.

The almost sold-out crowd were given value for money as the teams, both of whom are strong contenders to lift this year’s tournament, went in search of further goals. Colombia seemingly had an equaliser before VAR introduced itself to the game by ruling out Davinson Sanchez’s header for offside.

Los Cafeteros captain Rodriguez again threatened the Brazil goal from a set-piece before the interval by forcing Alisson to tip his shot over the bar.

The Liverpool keeper, though, was left picking the ball out of his net in added-on time when Jhon Cordoba’s delicious defence-splitting pass allowed marauding forward defender Daniel Munoz to fire home his third goal at international level to restore parity.

Around 15 minutes after the restart, Raphinha came close to reproducing his opener as his fierce free-kick flew inches wide of the post. In response, Cordoba nearly turned goalscorer but instead disappointingly failed to get any power behind a header that was straight at Alisson.

Substitute Rafael Borre should have won it for Colombia in the 84th minute, yet somehow could only redirect Luis Diaz’s dangerous delivery wide despite being in front of an open goal.

Ultimately, though, the Internacional’s striker miss had no bearing on the group’s final standings, and Colombia will continue their quest for a first first Copa América triumph since 2001 from a strong position.

Meanwhile, second place leaves Brazil facing a clash with Uruguay - who still have a 100% record in this year’s competition - a task made even more difficult with Vinicius Junior missing through suspension.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daniel Munoz (Colombia)