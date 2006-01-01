Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

Ramon Jesurun, the head of Colombia's Football Federation, and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were arrested in Miami after the dramatic final of the Copa América during which ticketless fans attempted to break into the stadium, according to media reports and jail records.

Sunday's final, which Colombia lost to Argentina, started over an hour late after police initiated a lockdown that left hundreds of fans stuck outside Florida's Hard Rock Stadium. Videos on social media showed security scuffling with fans attempting to breach the gates.

Florida-based news outlet Local10 cited a police department report that said the two had been accused of fighting security guards after the match ended.

The Colombian Football Federation declined to comment.