Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

President of Colombia's football league governing body Dimayor Jorge Perdomo (left) with President of Colombia's Football Federation Ramon Jesurun
President of Colombia's football league governing body Dimayor Jorge Perdomo (left) with President of Colombia's Football Federation Ramon JesurunReuters
Ramon Jesurun, the head of Colombia's Football Federation, and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were arrested in Miami after the dramatic final of the Copa América during which ticketless fans attempted to break into the stadium, according to media reports and jail records.

Sunday's final, which Colombia lost to Argentina, started over an hour late after police initiated a lockdown that left hundreds of fans stuck outside Florida's Hard Rock Stadium. Videos on social media showed security scuffling with fans attempting to breach the gates.

Florida-based news outlet Local10 cited a police department report that said the two had been accused of fighting security guards after the match ended.

The Colombian Football Federation declined to comment.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaColombia
Related Articles
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat
Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Updated
Williamson urges fans to remember England have enjoyed an incredible run of results
France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Spaniard deserves to win Ballon d'Or after EURO 2024 win, says Rodri
Xherdan Shaqiri calls time on Switzerland career after 125 caps
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings