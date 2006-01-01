CONMEBOL admits referee mistake over penalty on Vinicius at Copa America

CONMEBOL admits referee mistake over penalty on Vinicius at Copa America

Brazil next face Group C leaders Uruguay in the quarter-finals
CONMEBOL said the referee and VAR made a mistake in not awarding Brazil a penalty during Tuesday's group-stage 1-1 draw against Colombia when defender Daniel Munoz (28) tripped Vinicius Junior (23) inside the box.

The play happened in the 42nd minute of the Group D top-of-the-table match at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium when Brazil were leading Colombia 1-0 and Vinicius ran into the box from the left before Munoz brought him down.

Brazil players called for a penalty, but Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela did not call a foul, and the VAR, led by Argentina's Mauro Vigliano, upheld the decision after considering that Munoz had touched the ball.

"In a challenge for the ball inside the penalty area, a defender does not touch the ball," South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL said in a video released on Wednesday.

"As a result, there is a contact that is not reasonable for the action. The referee fails to observe the action and allows play to continue.

"The VAR fails to identify that the defender did not touch the ball before recklessly contacting the Brazilian striker. Therefore, the VAR incorrectly confirms the original on-field decision."

The mistake proved costly for Dorival Jr's team, who needed a victory to snatch their CONMEBOL rivals the top spot in the group.

Brazil next face Group C leaders Uruguay in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"After that, we conceded a goal. The referee was decisive. Only he and the VAR didn't see a penalty, which for sure was there," the Brazilian boss said after the game.

