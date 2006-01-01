Costa Rica bow out of Copa América with entertaining Group D win against Paraguay

Costa Rica bow out of Copa América with entertaining Group D win against Paraguay

Costa Rica's midfielder Josimar Alcocer celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Costa Rica's midfielder Josimar Alcocer celebrates scoring his team's second goal AFP
Costa Rica ended their 2024 Copa América journey with a 2-1 victory over Paraguay at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, a result which was not enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

With Paraguay already eliminated following tame performances against both Brazil and Colombia, only Costa Rica had a chance of progression to the last eight.

Even so, they would still require a minor miracle to reach the last eight - not only would they need to win here and hope Colombia beat Brazil in the concurrent encounter, but they would also require a six-goal swing to boot. 

Still, they set about making sure they fulfilled their side of the bargain as they flew out of the blocks in Texas.

In fact, they were two to the good inside the opening 10 minutes, remarkably finding the back of the net with each of their first two shots on target at this summer’s tournament.

First, Francisco Calvo headed Joseph Mora’s cross home from close range, before Josimar Alcocer fired into the bottom corner from outside the area shortly after.

The Albirroja, who came into the clash having failed to score in 13 of their previous 17 internationals, provided little in the way of a response, with Julio Enciso’s strike that was tipped wide of the post the only time goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira was tested before the break.

With Brazil and Colombia deadlocked in the group's other fixture, Costa Rica retained a slim hope that the impossible could still be achieved.

However, they were dealt a significant setback when Paraguay halved the deficit within 15 minutes of the restart.

Given their recent troubles in front of goal, it was always going to need something special for the South Americans to strike, and Ramon Sosa was only too happy to step up to plate as he curled an effort into the top corner from just inside the area, despite Sequeira’s best efforts.

Looking to bow out of the competition on a high, Paraguay pushed forward in search of an equaliser as Enciso drove narrowly wide of the post from distance before Sosa forced Sequeira into a strong stop at his near post.

Paraguay continued to dominate possession as full time approached, but scoring opportunities soon dried up.

In the end, Costa Rica comfortably saw out the game to triumph as they end their campaign on a respectable four points.

Meanwhile, Daniel Garnero’s men finish a Copa América group stage without as much as a point for the first time since 1925 - they will now move their attention to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying, which returns in September.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joseph Mora (Costa Rica

