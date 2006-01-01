Panama come from behind to stun 10-man USA and claim shock Copa América victory

USA had to play over 70 minutes with 10-men following an early Timothy Weah red card, succumbing to a late Jose Fajardo winner to blow Group C wide open in Atlanta with one round of games left to play.

Looking to continue a 37-year long tradition of no host nation exiting the tournament at the group stage, Gregg Berhalter put out an unchanged USA side following their impressive win over Bolivia last time out. They say why fix what’s not broken, even if it took two minutes longer to find the net than their third minute opener against La Verde.

After Chris Richards’ header from another fine set piece was pushed onto the bar by Orlando Mosquera, omnipresent Tim Ream was on hand to lay off Weston McKennie to stroke home. Unfortunately for him however, Ream was deemed to be in an offside position meaning the game remained level.

Fortunes then turned from bad to worse for the Stars and Stripes, seeing Weah given his marching orders following a VAR review for violent conduct. On replay, there was clear evidence for referee Ivan Cisneros to overturn the original yellow card as Weah looked to thrash out at Roderick Miller.

Shrewd coaches often say it is more difficult playing against ten men, which proved to be the case when Folarin Balogun lashed home a left-footed effort out of nowhere to put his side in front.

The lead lasted all of four minutes, with Slovan Bratislava’s Cesar Blackman finding the net on the International stage for the first time, picking up the pieces in midfield before firing clinically past a helpless Matt Turner.

The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was replaced at half time owing to injury, leaving Ethan Horvath with the daunting task of a 10-man shut out.

He was on hand to push Edgardo Farina’s firm long range effort around the post shortly after the break, but thought he was going to have to save from the penalty spot when Cameron Carter-Vickers looked to clatter into Fajardo after the ball had departed. On VAR review, there was enough to overturn a clear and obvious error as no contact was in fact made.

Understandably, it was tough going for USA during the second half which saw them without a shot prior to Balogun’s 70th minute flashing effort out of nowhere which almost caught the Panamanian’s napping.

Match stats Flashscore

In the end the pressure told, as the US succumbed to an 83rd minute Fajardo sucker punch as the substitute swept home Abdiel Ayarza’s cross from the right.

It was a crisis moment for the host nation, who now know theywill have to get something against South American stalwarts Uruguay in the final group game if they hope to progress, while Panama, who also saw Adalberto Carrasquilla sent off late on, take on Bolivia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jose Fajardo (Panama)

