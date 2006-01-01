US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa América opener, says Pulisic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa América opener, says Pulisic

US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa América opener, says Pulisic

Christian Pulisic prepares to take a corner kick against Bolivia
Christian Pulisic prepares to take a corner kick against Bolivia Reuters
The United States will take a boost of confidence from their 2-0 win over Bolivia in the Group C opener at the Copa América on Sunday, team captain Christian Pulisic said, as the tournament hosts fed off the home crowd in Arlington, Texas.

Pulisic struck first with a sublime curling shot into the top corner in the third minute and he set up Folarin Balogun for another score in the 44th minute.

They squandered some scoring opportunities in the second half but "Captain America" Pulisic, who received a hero's welcome at the home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, said the team had plenty to celebrate.

"We should build some confidence from this and feel good but the games are just going to get tougher and tougher as the tournament goes on so we've got to be ready," the AC Milan midfielder said in a televised interview.

It was exactly the kind of momentum the 11th-ranked team craved as they look to make an impact in South America's most important national team tournament after reaching knockout stages at the most recent World Cup.

The United States next play the 43rd-ranked Panama on Thursday in Atlanta, before facing 14th-ranked Uruguay in their final group stage match on July 1 in Kansas City.

"Getting off to a win to start with - massive for us," said defender Antonee Robinson.

"Build the confidence, show we're here to win, here to play and it puts us in good stead for the next game."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaPulisic ChristianUSABolivia
Related Articles
Pulisic scores stunner as hosts USA start Copa América campaign with win against Bolivia
Hosts United States expect big things at Copa América, says midfielder Yunus Musah
USA have lofty ambitions at Copa América but won't overlook Bolivia in opener
Show more
Football
Wasteful Uruguay score late flurry to down Panama in unconvincing Copa América opener
Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled Copa América favourites
Brazil coach Dorival Junior aims for consistency to achieve Copa América success
Costa Rica coach Alfaro not afraid of Brazil ahead of Monday's clash
Hungary suffered as usual in EURO 2024 win over Scotland, claims coach Rossi
Switzerland coach Yakin satisfied despite conceding late goal in draw with Germany
Scotland denied legitimate penalty in Hungary defeat, claims manager Clarke
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings