Vinicius Junior unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed Copa win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Vinicius Junior unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed Copa win

Vinicius Junior unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed Copa win

Vinicius Junior delivered a much-needed statement performance for Brazil
Vinicius Junior delivered a much-needed statement performance for BrazilReuters
Vinicius Junior (23) unleashed his inner beast in a little over 45 minutes of pure Brazilian football mayhem to guide the five-time World Cup champions to their first 2024 Copa America win against Paraguay on Friday.

The electric winger scored twice and delivered a much-needed statement performance that Brazilian fans have long been waiting for. The Real Madrid rising star may be one of the best players in the world but until now that fiery spark has not been seen in his national team performances.

Even in Brazil's Copa America opener this year - a goalless draw against Costa Rica - Vinicius ended up being substituted halfway through the second half after not managing a single scoring attempt. After that, Brazil manager Dorival Jr changed tack and that decision paid back in a major way.

Instead of being deployed as more of an orthodox winger wide on the left against Costa Rica, Dorival gave Vinicius the freedom to roam across the front line on Friday against Paraguay and fans were shown why he is a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or after guiding Real to a LaLiga-Champions League double.

After their disappointing opener, Brazil were initially struggling against another defensive opponent and almost lost their composure when Lucas Paqueta badly missed a penalty halfway through the first half.

But instead, they were rescued by Vinicius, who took charge and was all over the field, striking twice and creating another chance that allowed Savinho to score, helping Brazil to go to the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for a Brazil that were playing under huge pressure with the hopes of 215 million compatriots on their shoulders.

"Today I played a game that is compatible to the level of the player I am," Vinicius told reporters.

"I always say that I never play for myself, I play for the team, for Brazil, for my country. I always try to do the best things, but it's not always possible.

"Today I played a great match, I know I can improve a lot and I will do to help Brazil. We want to put Brazil in the place we deserve," he said.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaBrazilParaguayVinicius Junior
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr shines as Brazil thrash Paraguay to restore Copa América hope
Colombia coach Lorenzo won't underestimate Costa Rica in Group D clash
Brazil zero in on Paraguay trying to find a cutting edge at Copa América
Show more
Football
Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba crucial in Costa Rica's crushing defeat
Argentina face Peru without Messi and Scaloni in final Copa América group clash
Colombia secure quarter-final spot at Copa América after beating Costa Rica
Chile hunt vital win in Group A Copa América decider against Canada
Croatia fined for fan misconduct, arrests made around Italy game
England defender Shaw close to playing first match at EURO 2024, says Gordon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz also through to final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings