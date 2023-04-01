Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile

Chile's Arturo Vidal (36) returned to his boyhood club, Colo Colo, in eccentric fashion at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, arriving in a helicopter dressed as a king and riding a horse around the pitch holding a fake sword.

The event drew 30,000 fans who celebrated the return of the midfielder, who joined the club last month after stints with Brazilian sides Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo, where he won the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.

"Hello, my people. I'm very happy because you guys sold out the tickets on an exceptional day for me. I'm very nervous. I haven't been able to sleep waiting for this day. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart," Vidal said on the pitch after getting off the helicopter on Thursday.

"I hope to repay you in every game I'm in. Surely, we will lift many titles together at the end of the year. Maybe win a Libertadores title, why not?" he added.

Regarded as a Chilean great, Vidal began his career at the age of 15 with Colo Colo and won three national titles with them.

He went on to play in Europe for clubs like Bayern Munich, winning three Bundesliga titles and two German Super Cups, and Barcelona where he won LaLiga and a Spanish Super Cup.

He also won five Italian Serie A titles, one with Inter Milan and the rest with Juventus.

The Chilean international has 142 appearances for his country and has participated in two World Cups, 2010 and 2014. He is a two-time Copa America champion, winning in 2015 and in 2016, the 'Centenario' edition.